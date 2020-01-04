advertisement

The Wildcats remained undefeated when they won the 12-and-under championship

ROYAL PALM BEACH – After their 15-1 championship season last year, the 12-year-old football team at the Royal Palm Beach Wildcats won their second national championship in a row. This time they were unbeaten.

Their trip again took them to Disney World, where they defeated a team from Stratford, Connecticut, 12/8 on December 14 to claim the league’s 63rd Pop Warner Superbowl trophy.

Wildcats star, who ran back Rashon Brown Jr., played a key role in the comeback win when he intercepted a touchdown and spurred the Stratford Redskins to a 30-yard run towards the end of the fourth quarter.

From the 5-yard line, Royal Palm took four games to get to the end zone, but the starting shot showed everything they needed to win the championship.

The 2019 season was full of easy wins, but there was a big difference to this season compared to the previous year, which stood in the way of the successive championship races.

Before this season, the Pop Warner League adopted an unweighted aging system. Last season, teams were divided into divisions by weight, while this year all of these teams were thrown into a huge pool.

In a press release on its website, the organization wrote, “Pop Warner leagues can maintain the current divisional division based on a player’s age and weight, or implement a division based on age only.”

The defending champions suddenly felt that they had to get bigger and faster.

For Samuel Curry’s head coach and Royal Palm Beach Wildcats director, however, the season goal remained the same.

“The goal was to win,” he said. “Our goal was to outperform everyone. We had to practice hard, play hard and just go hard. “

The wild cats responded to the challenge with a work ethic that contradicted their young age.

At the beginning of each season, Curry gives each player on his team a questionnaire. The survey asked players to provide their individual goals for the season, their team goals for the season, and their goals at school throughout the season.

There was a championship mentality between the players’ responses and the collective self-confidence of the coaches and players.

“We train really hard,” said Curry. “They know that we love them and want to get the best out of them. That’s why we train a little differently when it comes to youth football. It is not our first rodeo. We know what is expected to win the whole. “

But it wasn’t until the first game, a matchup against the Palm Beach Rams, did expectations come true.

“It showed us that we had a championship team,” said Curry. “This was the first time Pop Warner had unlimited weight. So there were a lot of unknowns. We didn’t know exactly how good we would be, but we knew we had the talent to win. In this game we could see how good we would be. “

Later in the season, the Wildcats defeated a Miami team in a game that Curry called “the most open moment of the season.” With Miami, known for Pop Warner as a traditional power town, Royal Palm Beach went from head to toe a team that had only been in a higher league a year earlier.

After this win, it was a direct shot to Orlando – the Wildcats squeezed each team by at least two points on the way to the championship.

With all of the victories, however, it was the rapidly developing camaraderie that impressed defensive coordinator Camario Pierce more than anything.

“The way these kids played together was incredible,” said Pierce. “They just clicked, from the good kids to the kids who didn’t even know how to play. That’s how they came together. The Saturday exercises called them. They would train together. If we don’t have any exercise, they call their own Meetings together. “

Pierce called it a kind of “let’s play soccer” attitude and found that the players simply had no problems. It’s a rarely formed connection, even among older teammates.

“It was just wonderful to be with them,” he said.

For players and coaches it is a championship run that the Wildcats will remember for a long time.

