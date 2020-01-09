advertisement

Last month we told you about a sale that lowered the MQOUNY portable Apple Watch charger to $ 22 and flew off the virtual boards. In fact, more than 1,000 of our readers have hooked on one of these great accessories, completely eliminating the need to travel with the annoying Apple Watch charging cord of a mile. Moreover, this compact portable charger has its own 1000 mAh battery, so you can charge your watch without the charger being connected! It’s great and it’s a great value for $ 22, but it turns out you’re actually lucky if you miss that sale. Why? Because a discount and an on-site discount coupon available today on Amazon will lower it to just $ 18.99!

Here is more info from the product page:

Design without cables: Note: no extra charging cable and you save hassle with cables. ! With the magnetic charging module you can charge your watch anytime and anywhere, instead of a long charging cable or an extra large base when you are out or traveling.

Fast charging: the charging speed of the iWatch charger is just as fast as the original, fully charged watch for just 3.5 hours. 1000 mAh lithium-ion battery Charging for Apple Watch series 4 5 3 2 1 44 mm 40 mm 42 mm 38 mm.

Multiple protection: Built-in overcurrent, overvoltage, short circuit and overheating provide a safe environment for watches and chargers (heating during charging is normal, built-in protection against overheating, feel free to use).

Portable and compact: lightweight and stylish design that makes it easier to carry the Apple Watch wireless charger and fits easily in your pocket or bag. Connect a USB port to your computer / mobile power supply or other USB charger to charge the charger at any time. Watch and charger can be charged at the same time!

What you get: 1 * portable iwatch charger, 1 * manual, 12 months warranty, 7/24 online customer service.

Image source: Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock

.

