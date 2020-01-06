advertisement

Wait, did we miss something? Is it already Black Friday 2020? That is just as well possible, because Amazon’s extremely rare PS Plus sale that usually only pops up in major sales events such as Black Friday and Prime Day has just returned. Hurry up and you can get $ 60 PlayStation Plus 12-month membership codes for just $ 44.99, corresponding to the hugely popular Black Friday deal that thousands and thousands of our readers received during Black Friday prior to the vacation. And don’t forget that PS Plus codes are stackable, which means that you can purchase multiple codes and stack them on your PlayStation Plus account. Add a year or add 5 years, but do it quickly because this deal won’t last long.

Here are some important information from the product page:

12 months – Play all year round

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play online games with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

