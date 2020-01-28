advertisement

When the $ 350 Sony WH1000XM3 wireless noise canceling headset dropped to $ 278 for Black Friday, they flew off the virtual shelves. They are regarded by just about every reviewer as the best noise-canceling wireless headphones in the world, so it’s not really a mystery why they would be so popular with a substantial discount on Black Friday. But if you’ve missed that deal, you’re lucky because Amazon has an unprecedented deal that cuts updated WH1000XM3 headphones to just $ 199.99! That’s a huge $ 150 discount, and you’re crazy if you leave it at that. They look guaranteed and work like new, and you have 90 days to send them back if you notice that they are not snooping.

These are the highlights of the product page:

Product works and looks like new. Backed by the 90-day Amazon renewed warranty.

Renewed products work and look like new. These second-hand products have been inspected and tested by suppliers qualified by Amazon. Box and accessories can be generic. All renewed products come with the 90-day Amazon renewed warranty.

HD noise canceling processor QN1

Smart Listening by Adaptive Sound Control / SENSE ENGINE for virtual surround sound

Hi-Res audio / 1.57 ″ LCP drivers for a frequency up to 40 kHz

Bluetooth 4.1 LDAC connection / Connect to the Sony Headphones Connect app

BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

