Surprise! Amazon has now had a special Fire TV Stick 4K sale for a few weeks – use coupon code 4KFIRETV to get one for an all-time low price of $ 24.99 (more details here) – but only certain people are eligible for that huge discount. If you are not one of the lucky people to take part in the promotion, we have fantastic news for you on Monday morning. Amazon has just started a great sale that nobody saw coming and it lowers the $ 50 Fire TV Stick 4K to $ 34.99 or the $ 40 Fire TV Stick to just $ 24.99! You can also get the Fire TV cube that is actually a Fire TV Stick 4K, combined with an Echo Dot available today for $ 99.99 instead of $ 120, or our favorite 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition model purchase for just $ 249.99, which is just crazy. But hurry up, because these deals are over before you know it.

Fire TV Stick 4K

The most powerful 4K streaming media stick.

View favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV, HBO and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV and more.

Start and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Enjoy beautiful images with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 +.

Choose from 500,000 films and TV episodes.

More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills.

Alexa on Fire TV offers the most extensive voting experience of any streaming media player.

Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes.

Fire TV stick

The # 1 best-selling streaming media player, with Alexa Voice Remote (2nd generation, released in 2019).

Use the special on / off, volume and mute buttons to control your TV, soundbar and receiver.

View favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV, HBO and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV and more.

More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills, and browse millions of websites with Firefox or Silk.

Alexa on Fire TV offers the most extensive voting experience of any streaming media player.

Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes.

No cable or satellite? Watch live TV and sport with subscriptions to Hulu, Sling, YouTube TV and others.

Pair with compatible Bluetooth headphones to listen to movies and music.

Fire TV cube

The fastest, most powerful Fire TV.

Ask Alexa on the other side of the room to turn on the TV, dim the light and play your show.

Control compatible soundbar and A / V receiver and change live cable or satellite channels with your voice.

Ask Alexa with the built-in speaker to check the weather, turn off the lights and more – even when the TV is off.

Direct access to 4K ultra HD content, plus support for Dolby Vision and HDR, HDR10 +.

View favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV, HBO and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV and more.

Designed to protect your privacy. Press the microphone on / off button to disconnect the microphones.

Watch Prime TV episodes and movies such as “Hanna” with Prime.

Use the on / off and volume buttons on your Alexa Voice Remote to control your TV without making any sound.

Insignia NS-50DF710NA19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV edition

Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition delivers lifelike 4K Ultra HD image quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast and vivid colors.

With the built-in Fire TV experience you can enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills, including Disney +, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ and more

Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a uniform home screen (HD antenna required).

Easily control your TV with the included Voice Remote with Alexa – plus, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch between inputs, control smart home devices and more, with just your voice.

Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 44.4 “x 26.1” x 3.3 “, TV with stand: 44.4” x 27.8 “x 10.4”. Multiple device input / output options: 3 HDMI including 1 with ARC, USB, composite input, antenna / cable input, digital output (optical), audio output, Ethernet.

