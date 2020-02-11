advertisement

Marion Callahan @marioncallahan

Tuesday

February 11, 2020 at 7:52 am

According to readers, cafes, arcades and local inns are among the top addresses for romantic Valentine’s Day appointments.

advertisement

Romance is a question of perspective, according to readers who shared their top date spots the week before Valentine’s Day.

Enjoy a cappuccino from a rustic table with window seats in Doylestown’s Nonno’s Cafe, a picnic on the lawn behind Fonthill Castle or play a retro 80s game with Pac-Man, Pinball and Centipede on foot in at Warrington’s The Game Is In the arcade, readers weighed the local contact points for their romantic appointments.

In our informal poll, residents recommended a few local restaurants, including the Historic Piper Tavern in Plumstead, the Ferndale Inn in Nockamixon, the Carversville Inn in Solebury, and Toscana 52 in Bensalem. The swan in Lambertville; Georgines in Bristol Township; The Brick Tavern Inn in Quakertown and Second Sin Brewing Company.

advertisement