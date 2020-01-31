advertisement

Sunday February 2nd

SUPER BOWL LIV | Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs, FOX 6:30 p.m. ET

FOX Super Bowl Game Talent

Game commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman (sixth Super Bowl mission together)

In addition to journalists: Erin Andrews (third), Chris Myers (fifth)

Usually Analysts: Mike Pereira (second), Dean Blandino

The show will also include a new graphics package for the NFL on FOX

Social media second-screen experience

Joel Klatt, Drew Brees, Brett Favre and Joe Montana

Available on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter

FOX Super Bowl Studio Talent

FOX Super Bowl Sunday

Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long and Michael Strahan; Jay Glaser, Rob Gronkowski, Greg Olsen, Kristina Pink and Charissa Thompson

FOX Super Bowl kick-off

Charissa Thompson, Colin Cowherd, Tony Gonzalez, Michael Vick and Dave Wannstedt; Peter Schrager, Greg Olsen

FOX Deportes (SAP on FOX)

Super Bowl LIV game talent

Game commentators: Adrian Garcia Márquez, Rolando Cantú and Jaime Motta

Studio Talent: Rodolfo Landeros, Jessi Losada, Alejandra Delgadillo and Giselle Zarur

FOX sports streaming

FOX Sports app and website

FOX Super Bowl Sunday television program

Skip vs Shannon: Undisputed, 11:00 a.m.

NFL Films: Way to the Super Bowl, noon

FOX Super Bowl Kickoff, 1 p.m.

FOX Super Bowl Sunday, 2 p.m.

Super Bowl LIV: 49ers vs Chiefs, 6:00 p.m .; Kickoff 18:40

“America the Beautiful” performed by Yolanda Adams

National anthem performed by Demi Lovato

Halftime show by Jennifer Lopez & Shakira

FOX / FS1 replay show: approx. 10 p.m.

Lombardi Trophy presentation with Bradshaw; Game highlights & analysis

Pregame show segments & interviews

interviews

Sean Hannity, moderator of FOX News, interviews President Donald Trump

FOX Sports interviews Jennifer Lopez & Shakira

entertainment

Performances by Pitbull, Dan + Shay, D.J. Khaled, Demi Lovato

More interviews and segments will be announced later

Additional Super Bowl LIV broadcasts

Westwood One Radio (SiriusXM 88)

Game commentators: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner

In addition to journalists: Tony Boselli, Laura Okmin; Rules analyst: Gene Steratore

Pregame / halftime studio: Jim Gray, Tom Brady and Larry Fitzgerald

Studio shows: Scott Graham, Tony Boselli, Terrell Davis, Brian Griese, Ian Rapoport and Rod Woodson

Westwood One Radio Super Bowl game schedule from Miami

Super Bowl preview, 2 p.m.

Super Bowl Insider, 3 p.m.

Super Sunday, 4 p.m.

Super Bowl LIV, 5 p.m.

Super Bowl Game Center audio broadcast from NFL Network

ESPN International Feed

English*: Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland and Lisa Salters; Rule analyst: John Parry

Latin America: Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Raúl Allegre and John Sutcliffe

* Broadcast in Australia and New Zealand

NFL Films World Feed ^: Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis

^ Broadcast available in selected countries

Chiefs Local Radio

English (Sirius 83 | XM 225): Mitch Holthus, Kendall Gammon & B. J. Kissel

Spanish: Enrique Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham

49ers local radio

English (Sirius 82 | XM 226): Greg Papa, Tim Ryan

Spanish: Jesús Zárate, Carlos Ramirez

Other streaming options

Yahoo.com; NFL.com (mobile apps and URL)

Additional network transmission plans

NFL Network from Miami

NFL GameDay morning, 9 a.m.

NFL Mic’d Up, 5:30 p.m.

Super Bowl Game Center, 6:30 p.m. (with Westwood One broadcast)

NFL GameDay Prime, 10 p.m. *

Super Bowl LIV Encore (February 3), 3:30 p.m. (FOX Sports repeat)

ESPN

Sports center, 8 a.m.

Post season NFL countdown, 10 a.m.

Sports center, 10 p.m. *

NFL Prime Time, 10:30 p.m. *

* After completing the FOX broadcast

Special thanks to Sammy for all his help in putting this primer together!

