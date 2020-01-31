Sunday February 2nd
SUPER BOWL LIV | Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs, FOX 6:30 p.m. ET
FOX Super Bowl Game Talent
Game commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman (sixth Super Bowl mission together)
In addition to journalists: Erin Andrews (third), Chris Myers (fifth)
Usually Analysts: Mike Pereira (second), Dean Blandino
The show will also include a new graphics package for the NFL on FOX
Social media second-screen experience
Joel Klatt, Drew Brees, Brett Favre and Joe Montana
Available on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter
FOX Super Bowl Studio Talent
FOX Super Bowl Sunday
Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long and Michael Strahan; Jay Glaser, Rob Gronkowski, Greg Olsen, Kristina Pink and Charissa Thompson
FOX Super Bowl kick-off
Charissa Thompson, Colin Cowherd, Tony Gonzalez, Michael Vick and Dave Wannstedt; Peter Schrager, Greg Olsen
FOX Deportes (SAP on FOX)
Super Bowl LIV game talent
Game commentators: Adrian Garcia Márquez, Rolando Cantú and Jaime Motta
Studio Talent: Rodolfo Landeros, Jessi Losada, Alejandra Delgadillo and Giselle Zarur
FOX sports streaming
FOX Sports app and website
FOX Super Bowl Sunday television program
- Skip vs Shannon: Undisputed, 11:00 a.m.
- NFL Films: Way to the Super Bowl, noon
- FOX Super Bowl Kickoff, 1 p.m.
- FOX Super Bowl Sunday, 2 p.m.
- Super Bowl LIV: 49ers vs Chiefs, 6:00 p.m .; Kickoff 18:40
- “America the Beautiful” performed by Yolanda Adams
- National anthem performed by Demi Lovato
- Halftime show by Jennifer Lopez & Shakira
- FOX / FS1 replay show: approx. 10 p.m.
- Lombardi Trophy presentation with Bradshaw; Game highlights & analysis
Pregame show segments & interviews
interviews
Sean Hannity, moderator of FOX News, interviews President Donald Trump
FOX Sports interviews Jennifer Lopez & Shakira
entertainment
Performances by Pitbull, Dan + Shay, D.J. Khaled, Demi Lovato
More interviews and segments will be announced later
Additional Super Bowl LIV broadcasts
Westwood One Radio (SiriusXM 88)
Game commentators: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner
In addition to journalists: Tony Boselli, Laura Okmin; Rules analyst: Gene Steratore
Pregame / halftime studio: Jim Gray, Tom Brady and Larry Fitzgerald
Studio shows: Scott Graham, Tony Boselli, Terrell Davis, Brian Griese, Ian Rapoport and Rod Woodson
Westwood One Radio Super Bowl game schedule from Miami
- Super Bowl preview, 2 p.m.
- Super Bowl Insider, 3 p.m.
- Super Sunday, 4 p.m.
- Super Bowl LIV, 5 p.m.
Super Bowl Game Center audio broadcast from NFL Network
ESPN International Feed
English*: Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland and Lisa Salters; Rule analyst: John Parry
Latin America: Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Raúl Allegre and John Sutcliffe
* Broadcast in Australia and New Zealand
NFL Films World Feed ^: Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis
^ Broadcast available in selected countries
Chiefs Local Radio
English (Sirius 83 | XM 225): Mitch Holthus, Kendall Gammon & B. J. Kissel
Spanish: Enrique Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham
49ers local radio
English (Sirius 82 | XM 226): Greg Papa, Tim Ryan
Spanish: Jesús Zárate, Carlos Ramirez
Other streaming options
Yahoo.com; NFL.com (mobile apps and URL)
Additional network transmission plans
NFL Network from Miami
- NFL GameDay morning, 9 a.m.
- NFL Mic’d Up, 5:30 p.m.
- Super Bowl Game Center, 6:30 p.m. (with Westwood One broadcast)
- NFL GameDay Prime, 10 p.m. *
- Super Bowl LIV Encore (February 3), 3:30 p.m. (FOX Sports repeat)
ESPN
- Sports center, 8 a.m.
- Post season NFL countdown, 10 a.m.
- Sports center, 10 p.m. *
- NFL Prime Time, 10:30 p.m. *
* After completing the FOX broadcast
