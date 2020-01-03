advertisement

Those smart TVs that were sold during the holidays for outrageous low prices have a catch. The price is super low, but manufacturers can monitor what you’re watching and report back to third parties for a fee.

In some cases, companies like Amazon (with Fire TVs from Toshiba and Insignia) and TCL (with Roku devices) will throw the same personalized, targeted ads that you get when you visit Facebook and Google.

It doesn’t have to be that way. You have to deactivate the control. With just a few clicks, you can prevent manufacturers from snooping on you in the living room.

“Fire TV Edition” sets from Amazon

Go to Settings and Preferences where you can turn off multiple categories. Select “Privacy settings” and make sure that “Device usage data”, “Collect app and radio data” and “Interest-based ads” are deactivated. (And keep going back and checking your settings. We own one of these sets and have disabled “interest-based ads”. When we checked Wednesday, it somehow clicked “On” again.)

Amazon urges you to re-enable interest-based ads and instructs the apps to not use your information to profile or target you with interest-based ads.

TCL / Roku

TCL manufactures branded Roku televisions with software that is also used in sets from Hisense, Hitachi, Insignia, Philips, RCA and Sharp.

Turn off ACR by going to Settings, then Privacy and Smart TV Experience. To disable ACR, make sure all options are disabled, CNET notes.

LG

Click Settings on the menu to go to All Settings and navigate to General. The feature you need to look for here is LivePlus, which LG calls ACR technology that monitors your ad. This is the one you want to disable.

Samsung

For newer sets, go to Settings in the menu, then Support, then Terms of Use and Policies. From there, CNET suggests “Choose Viewing Information Services” and deactivates the “ACR” tab. Personalized ads are in the privacy policy for the service. Deactivate the “Activate” option there, hopefully to stop it.

Sony

Consumer Reports finds that when the TV is set up, ACR is turned on through agreements with Sony, which produces the TV. Google, which provides the AndroidTV operating system; and Samba TV, a company that analyzes the habits of viewers that advertisers can use for targeted advertising campaigns.

On Sony TVs, you need to go back to the settings available in the settings to turn off ACR.

Vizio

For Vizio Sets, select System, click Reset & Manage, and choose View Data to disable ACR.

And there is always an easier, incredibly effective step. If you do not want your ad to be tracked, simply switch off the WiFi on the device completely and simply rely on your cable TV signal.

But what is that fun for? You can’t say “Alexa, turn off the TV” or “Hey Google, open Netflix”.

