Hit Netflix series You will return for a third season in 2021, it’s confirmed.

Fresh out of the first season of December, Netflix has confirmed that ten new episodes will be available next year.

Netflix revealed the news with a strange video on social media, with the simply teasing clip: “You S3. New Year. New You”

Launched for the first time in 2018, You is a psychological thriller created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble who return as executive producers for season 3.

Meanwhile, Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti is confirmed to take over their roles from Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn respectively. The casting must be confirmed.

In the recent second series, Joe (Penn) moved from New York to Los Angeles to escape his past and started again with a new identity.

Fresh out of an intense relationship that ended in murder, the last thing he expected was to meet an incredible new woman, but he fell in love again – with a woman named Love (Victoria).

After a series of twists and turns, the second season ended with Joe and a pregnant Love moving into a new house together – where he showed interest in their new neighbor.

Along with Penn and Victoria, the cast for season 2 starred Ambyr Childers in Candace, Jenna Ortega in Ellie, James Scully in Forty Quinn, Carmela Zumbado in Delilah Alves and Robin Lord Taylor in Will.

You can watch the full two seasons of You online via Netflix UK here.

