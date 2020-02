advertisement

Tuesday February 11th

LA Clippers in Philadelphia, TNT 7:00 p.m. Ian Eagle, Stan Van Gundy and Jared Greenberg

Boston in Houston, TNT 9:30 p.m. Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson & Chris Haynes

Wednesday February 12th

Milwaukee, Indiana, ESPN 7:30 p.m. Mark Jones, Doris Burke, LaPhonso Ellis and Adam Schefter

LA Lakers in Denver, ESPN 10:00 p.m. Dave Pasch, Jay Bilas and Jeff Van Gundy

Thursday February 13th

LA Clippers in Boston, TNT 8:00 p.m. Marv Albert, Kevin McHale and Allie LaForce

NBA 2020 all-star game – United Center, Chicago

Friday February 14th

All-Star Celebrity Game

Team Wilbon vs. Team Stephen A., ESPN 7:00 p.m. Mark Jones, Chiney Ogwumike and Cassidy Hubbarth

Rising Stars Challenge

Team USA vs. Team World, TNT 9:00 p.m.

Television: Brian Anderson, Donovan Mitchell, Myles Turner and Jared Greenberg

Virtual Reality: Noah Eagle, Rip Hamilton

ESPN radio: Marc Kestecher, Jon Barry and Ramona Shelburne

Saturday February 15th

NBA Tip-Off, TNT 5:00 PM – Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith

State Farm All-Star Saturday night, TNT 8:00 p.m.

Television: Kevin Harlan Reggie Miller, Dwayne Wade and Kristen Ledlow; Dunk Contest – Candace Parker, Kenny Smith

VR: Eagle, Hamilton and Ro Parrish

ESPN Radio: Kestecher, Barry & Shelburne

Sunday February 16

TNT is 6:00 p.m. in the NBA.

2020 NBA all-star game

Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis, TNT & TBS 8:20 p.m.

Television: Marv Albert, Reggie Miller, Chris Webber and Allie LaForce

VR: Eagle, Hamilton & Parrish

ESPN Radio: Kestecher, Barry & Shelburne

h / t Sammy!

