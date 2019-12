advertisement

Sunday December 29th

NY Jets in Buffalo, CBS 1pm – Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely

New Orleans at Carolina, FOX 1pm – Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber and Lindsay Czarniak

Compass media – Bill Rosinski, Brian Baldinger

Cleveland in Cincinnati, FOX 1:00 PM – Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith and Megan Olivi

Green Bay in Detroit, FOX 1 p.m. – Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis and Pam Oliver

LA Chargers in Kansas City, CBS 1pm – Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon

Chicago, Minnesota, FOX 1 PM – Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth and Jennifer Hale

Miami in New England, CBS 1pm – Greg Gumbel, Trent Green and Melanie Collins

Sports USA – Larry Khan, Hank Bauer & Troy West

Atlanta in Tampa Bay, FOX 1 p.m. – Tim Brando, Matt Millen and Sara Walsh

Pittsburgh in Baltimore, CBS 4:25 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts and Evan Washburn

Washington in Dallas, FOX 4:25 PM – Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews

Compass media – Kevin Ray, Danny White

Oakland in Denver, CBS 4:25 p.m. – Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Compass Media – Brent Musburger, Lincoln Kennedy, Chris Townsend

Tennessee in Houston, CBS 4:25 p.m. – Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson

ESPN Radio – Adam Amin, Dusty Dvoracek and Dianna Russini

Indianapolis in Jacksonville, CBS 4:25 p.m. – Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Philadelphia at NY Giants, FOX 4:25 PM – Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman and Shannon Spake

Sport USA – Eli Gold, Doug Plank

Arizona at LA Rams, FOX 4:25 PM – Chris Meyers, Daryl Johnson and Laura Okmin

San Francisco in Seattle, NBC 8:20 PM – Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michelle Tafoya

Westwood One – Kevin Kugler, Jason Taylor

The announcement schedule for your NFL week 17 for 2019 first appeared on Awful Announcing.

