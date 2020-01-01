advertisement

Saturday, January 4th

Buffalo in Houston, ABC / ESPN 4:35 p.m.

TV: Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland and Lisa Salters

Westwood One: Tom McCarthy, Rod Woodson and Hub Arkush

Streaming: WatchESPN, ESPN +, Yahoo, NFL

Tennessee in New England, CBS 8:15 p.m.

TV: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo u. Tracy Wolfson

Westwood One: Mike Tirico, Tony Boselli and Laura Okmin

Streaming: CBS All-Access, Yahoo, NFL

Sunday January 5th

Minnesota in New Orleans, FOX 13:05

TV: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Chris Myers

Westwood One: Kevin Kugler, Jason Taylor and Scott Kaplan

Streaming: FOX Sports App, Yahoo, NFL

Seattle in Philadelphia, NBC 16:40

TV: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michelle Tafoya

Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Brian Griese and Ross Tucker

Streaming: NBC Sports Live, Yahoo, NFL

h / t Sammy!

