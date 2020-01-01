Saturday, January 4th
Buffalo in Houston, ABC / ESPN 4:35 p.m.
TV: Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland and Lisa Salters
Westwood One: Tom McCarthy, Rod Woodson and Hub Arkush
Streaming: WatchESPN, ESPN +, Yahoo, NFL
Tennessee in New England, CBS 8:15 p.m.
TV: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo u. Tracy Wolfson
Westwood One: Mike Tirico, Tony Boselli and Laura Okmin
Streaming: CBS All-Access, Yahoo, NFL
Sunday January 5th
Minnesota in New Orleans, FOX 13:05
TV: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Chris Myers
Westwood One: Kevin Kugler, Jason Taylor and Scott Kaplan
Streaming: FOX Sports App, Yahoo, NFL
Seattle in Philadelphia, NBC 16:40
TV: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michelle Tafoya
Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Brian Griese and Ross Tucker
Streaming: NBC Sports Live, Yahoo, NFL
