Saturday, January 11th
Minnesota in San Francisco, NBC 4:35 p.m.
Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michelle Tafoya
Westwood One – Ryan Radtke, Tony Boselli and Scott Kaplan
Streaming – NBC Sports Live, Yahoo, NFL.com
Tennessee in Baltimore, CBS 8:15 p.m.
Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts and Evan Washburn
Westwood One – Brandon Gaudin, Ross Tucker and Laura Okmin
Streaming – CBS All-Access, Yahoo, NFL.com
Sunday January 12th
Houston, Kansas City, CBS at 3:05 p.m.
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson and Jay Feely
Westwood One – Kevin Kugler, Trent Green and James Laurinaitis
Streaming – CBS All-Access, Yahoo, NFL.com
Seattle in Green Bay, FOX 6:40 PM
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Chris Myers
Westwood One – Kevin Harlan, James Lofton and Hub Arkush
Streaming – FOX Sports Go, Yahoo, NFL.com
h / t Sammy!
The schedule for the publication of your 2020 NFL Divisional Round first appeared on Awful Announcing.