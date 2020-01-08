advertisement

Saturday, January 11th

Minnesota in San Francisco, NBC 4:35 p.m.

Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michelle Tafoya

Westwood One – Ryan Radtke, Tony Boselli and Scott Kaplan

Streaming – NBC Sports Live, Yahoo, NFL.com

Tennessee in Baltimore, CBS 8:15 p.m.

Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts and Evan Washburn

Westwood One – Brandon Gaudin, Ross Tucker and Laura Okmin

Streaming – CBS All-Access, Yahoo, NFL.com

Sunday January 12th

Houston, Kansas City, CBS at 3:05 p.m.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson and Jay Feely

Westwood One – Kevin Kugler, Trent Green and James Laurinaitis

Streaming – CBS All-Access, Yahoo, NFL.com

Seattle in Green Bay, FOX 6:40 PM

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Chris Myers

Westwood One – Kevin Harlan, James Lofton and Hub Arkush

Streaming – FOX Sports Go, Yahoo, NFL.com

h / t Sammy!

The schedule for the publication of your 2020 NFL Divisional Round first appeared on Awful Announcing.

