Tuesday January 14th
Houston in Memphis (NBA 7:30 p.m.) Brian Anderson, Greg Anthony & Dennis Scott
Dallas at Golden State (NBA 10:30 p.m.) RSN simulcast
Wednesday January 15th
Brooklyn in Philadelphia (ESPN 7pm) Dave Pasch, Doris Burke & Tom Rinaldi
Portland in Houston (ESPN 9:30 PM) Mark Jones, Jeff Van Gundy
Thursday January 16
Boston in Milwaukee (TNT 8pm) Marv Albert, Chris Webber and Kristen Ledlow
Denver at Golden State (TNT 10:30 p.m.) Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller & Allie LaForce
Friday January 17th
Chicago in Philadelphia (ESPN 7 p.m.) TBA
Portland in Dallas (ESPN 9:30 PM) TBA
Saturday January 18th
LA Clippers in New Orleans (ABC 3:30 p.m.) TBA
Milwaukee in Brooklyn (NBA 6 p.m.) RSN simulcast
LA Lakers in Houston (ABC 8:30 p.m.) TBA
Monday January 20th
Toronto in Atlanta (NBA 2:30 p.m.) TBD
New Orleans in Memphis (TNT 5 p.m.) Brian Anderson, Grant Hill & Dennis Scott
LA Lakers in Boston (TNT 7:30 p.m.) Marv Albert, Chris Webber and Kristen Ledlow
Golden State in Portland (TNT 10:00 PM) Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Allie LaForce
h / t Sammy!
