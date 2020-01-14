advertisement

Tuesday January 14th

Houston in Memphis (NBA 7:30 p.m.) Brian Anderson, Greg Anthony & Dennis Scott

Dallas at Golden State (NBA 10:30 p.m.) RSN simulcast

Wednesday January 15th

Brooklyn in Philadelphia (ESPN 7pm) Dave Pasch, Doris Burke & Tom Rinaldi

Portland in Houston (ESPN 9:30 PM) Mark Jones, Jeff Van Gundy

Thursday January 16

Boston in Milwaukee (TNT 8pm) Marv Albert, Chris Webber and Kristen Ledlow

Denver at Golden State (TNT 10:30 p.m.) Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller & Allie LaForce

Friday January 17th

Chicago in Philadelphia (ESPN 7 p.m.) TBA

Portland in Dallas (ESPN 9:30 PM) TBA

Saturday January 18th

LA Clippers in New Orleans (ABC 3:30 p.m.) TBA

Milwaukee in Brooklyn (NBA 6 p.m.) RSN simulcast

LA Lakers in Houston (ABC 8:30 p.m.) TBA

Monday January 20th

Toronto in Atlanta (NBA 2:30 p.m.) TBD

New Orleans in Memphis (TNT 5 p.m.) Brian Anderson, Grant Hill & Dennis Scott

LA Lakers in Boston (TNT 7:30 p.m.) Marv Albert, Chris Webber and Kristen Ledlow

Golden State in Portland (TNT 10:00 PM) Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Allie LaForce

h / t Sammy!

The release of your NBA announcement plan for January 14th through January 20th first appeared on Awful Announcing.

