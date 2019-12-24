Wednesday December 25th
Boston in Toronto (ESPN Noon) Adam Amin, Richard Jefferson & Ariel Helwani
Milwaukee in Philadelphia (from 2:30 p.m.) Dave Pasch, Doris Burke & Tom Rinaldi
Houston at Golden State (after 5 p.m.) Mark Jones, Hubie Brown & Israel Gutierrez
LA Clippers in LA Lakers (ABC / ESPN 8pm) Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson and Lisa Salters
New Orleans in Denver (ESPN 10:30 p.m.) Ryan Ruocco, Chauncey Billups & Jorge Sedano
Thursday December 26th
San Antonio in Dallas (TNT 8pm) Marv Albert, Chris Webber and Jared Greenberg
Portland, Utah (TNT 10:30 p.m.) Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller & Allie LaForce
Friday December 27th
Philadelphia in Orlando (NBA 7 p.m.) RSN simulcast
Phoenix in the Golden State (NBA 10.30 p.m.) RSN Simulcast
Sunday December 29th
Houston in New Orleans (NBA 8 p.m.) RSN simulcast
Dallas at LA Lakers (ESPN 9:30 PM) TBA
Monday, December 30th
Atlanta in Orlando (NBA 7 p.m.) RSN simulcast
Phoenix in Portland (NBA 10 p.m.) RSN simulcast
h / t Sammy!
