Wednesday December 25th

Boston in Toronto (ESPN Noon) Adam Amin, Richard Jefferson & Ariel Helwani

Milwaukee in Philadelphia (from 2:30 p.m.) Dave Pasch, Doris Burke & Tom Rinaldi

Houston at Golden State (after 5 p.m.) Mark Jones, Hubie Brown & Israel Gutierrez

LA Clippers in LA Lakers (ABC / ESPN 8pm) Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson and Lisa Salters

New Orleans in Denver (ESPN 10:30 p.m.) Ryan Ruocco, Chauncey Billups & Jorge Sedano

Thursday December 26th

San Antonio in Dallas (TNT 8pm) Marv Albert, Chris Webber and Jared Greenberg

Portland, Utah (TNT 10:30 p.m.) Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller & Allie LaForce

Friday December 27th

Philadelphia in Orlando (NBA 7 p.m.) RSN simulcast

Phoenix in the Golden State (NBA 10.30 p.m.) RSN Simulcast

Sunday December 29th

Houston in New Orleans (NBA 8 p.m.) RSN simulcast

Dallas at LA Lakers (ESPN 9:30 PM) TBA

Monday, December 30th

Atlanta in Orlando (NBA 7 p.m.) RSN simulcast

Phoenix in Portland (NBA 10 p.m.) RSN simulcast

h / t Sammy!

The publication of your NBA announcement plan for December 25th-30th First published on Awful Announcing.

