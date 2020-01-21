advertisement

Tuesday January 21

LA Clippers in Dallas (NBA 8:30 p.m.) Brian Anderson, Greg Anthony & Dennis Scott

Wednesday January 22nd

Philadelphia in Toronto (ESPN 7pm) Ryan Ruocco, Doris Burke & Cassidy Hubbarth

San Antonio, New Orleans (ESPN 9:30 PM) Dave Pasch, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, and Tom Rinaldi

Thursday January 23

LA Lakers in Brooklyn (TNT 8pm) Marv Albert, Chris Webber and Kristen Ledlow

Dallas in Portland (TNT 10:30 p.m.) Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Allie LaForce

Friday January 24th

Milwaukee at Charlotte in Paris (NBA 3 p.m.) TBA

LA Clippers in Miami (8pm ESPN) Dave Pasch, Chauncey Billups, Ariel Helwani

Indiana in the Golden State (NBA 10:30 p.m.) RSN simulcast

Saturday, January 25th

LA Lakers in Philadelphia (from 8:30 p.m.) Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson and Lisa Salters

Sunday January 26th

Houston in Denver (NBA 3:30 p.m.) RSN simulcast

Boston in New Orleans (ESPN 6 p.m.) Mark Jones, Hubie Brown, Jorge Sedano

Indiana in Portland (NBA 9 p.m.) RSN simulcast

Monday, January 27th

Houston, Utah (NBA 9 p.m.) RSN simulcast

