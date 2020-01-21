Tuesday January 21
LA Clippers in Dallas (NBA 8:30 p.m.) Brian Anderson, Greg Anthony & Dennis Scott
Wednesday January 22nd
Philadelphia in Toronto (ESPN 7pm) Ryan Ruocco, Doris Burke & Cassidy Hubbarth
San Antonio, New Orleans (ESPN 9:30 PM) Dave Pasch, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, and Tom Rinaldi
Thursday January 23
LA Lakers in Brooklyn (TNT 8pm) Marv Albert, Chris Webber and Kristen Ledlow
Dallas in Portland (TNT 10:30 p.m.) Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Allie LaForce
Friday January 24th
Milwaukee at Charlotte in Paris (NBA 3 p.m.) TBA
LA Clippers in Miami (8pm ESPN) Dave Pasch, Chauncey Billups, Ariel Helwani
Indiana in the Golden State (NBA 10:30 p.m.) RSN simulcast
Saturday, January 25th
LA Lakers in Philadelphia (from 8:30 p.m.) Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson and Lisa Salters
Sunday January 26th
Houston in Denver (NBA 3:30 p.m.) RSN simulcast
Boston in New Orleans (ESPN 6 p.m.) Mark Jones, Hubie Brown, Jorge Sedano
Indiana in Portland (NBA 9 p.m.) RSN simulcast
Monday, January 27th
Houston, Utah (NBA 9 p.m.) RSN simulcast
h / t Sammy!
