Almond milk

You can’t shake off a stubborn feeling of complicity in the water-intensive production of your favorite egg nut, but don’t let that or anything infiltrate the serenity of your home. Avoid looking at your phone in bed and skip all articles with headlines such as the words “trade war”, “escalation” or “impending disaster”. Your new clarity could bring with it unexpected and lucrative self-employment; when a surprise guest arrives around 12, make sure you have hidden evidence of your recent Amazon purchases.

Hemp milk

The past month was not without challenges: the new skyscraper next to your community garden reduced your turnip yield, and the city has ignored your requests to extend its composting program to your block. With each drink you pour, let go of recent disappointments. Play a used Leonard Cohen album on the record player you’ve never used before and take the time to listen to yourself every time the needle jumps. If you feel exhausted in the middle of the month, increase your calcium intake.

Skimmed milk

Your consistency is an admirable quality, but if the familiar signs of your life have started to grate, be open to change. Consider taking a break with Atkins, at least until the end of the month. Then a return to your carb-free diet will help ease the gnawing feeling that reruns of your favorite 90s sitcoms weren’t doing so well in 2020. When that happens, remember you’ve never had time control.

Coconut milk

Your passionate political articles on social media have not gone unnoticed, but you know that it is possible to indulge in too many good things. Remember to log before going to the comments section, and while you’ve opened your Moleskine, make a list of everyone who has ever hurt you. Call each of them and express your frustrations about the weakened endangered species law. Make an analogy between them and the petroleum industry, presenting yourself as the bald eagle.

Two percent

There is no doubt that you prefer to avoid extremes, but consider reducing your use of phrases like “I’m just not that political”. Ask yourself, “Who am I?” An extra dose of vitamin D can help you reassess your position that the structural barriers to the American dream are overestimated. Instead of looking at modernist art and grumbling, “I could have done that,” walk out of the hallways of the gallery and enter the museum of the world.

Milk rice

Your friends often envy your predisposition to harmony, and you certainly had a gift for mindfulness long before installing meditation apps. While you continue to enjoy the unity you feel while sipping milk derived from a grain that feeds much of the world, this month you will find that the simple pleasures that once supported you have recently had diminishing returns.

Chocolate milk

A series of near misses entering a creative field such as video game design has been a definite setback, but don’t let that bother you. Start studying for your real estate license and put sounders for your own accommodation. As you become familiar with terms like “variable rate mortgage” and “commitment,” you will be faced with new questions about your identity. Are you a cooperative or a condo at heart? Are you more of a garden unit, comfortable and hidden, or do you like being seen on the ground floor like the penthouse?

Oat milk

While there is nothing more satisfying to you than a well-monitored task list, don’t confuse winning each crossed-out task with true productivity. Remember that not all tasks are created the same, and cleaning up the crumbs of your laptop keys is not the same as finishing your novel. Get rid of mundane tasks and live a life entirely made up of epiphanies.

Soy milk

If anyone knows true grief, it is you. Your challenge this month is to realize that you deserve more love than the human equivalent of an airy acoustic song played before the commercial break of a network soap opera.

Cashew milk

After years of hard work and the occasional consultation of a successful self-help book, you are now enjoying the outward signs of brilliant, nonspecific office work. But beware of ruts disguised as routines. Consider if you are getting the most out of your gym membership. If you feel like Google “sense of life” or “what’s the point”, get a dog.

