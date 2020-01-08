advertisement

Demonstrators burn US and British flags during a protest against the killing of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds force and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an airstrike at Baghdad airport in Tehran, Iran. January 3, 2020.

WANA (West Asian News Agency) / Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

Neighbor care

The assassination by General Soleimani of the United States of Iran carries a message to the Iranian leadership. This message is certainly powerful, but US foreign policy is so chaotic that it is difficult to determine what the message is.

The killing also carries a message to Canada. We must be very careful in our dealings with the US Its reputation for truth and honesty no longer exists. It is well armed and dangerous, apparently without a moral compass.

Don West, Calgary

Details please on carbon tax revenue and expenses

Re: Grits to seek excellent carbon tax scam, Opinion, December 28

The implementation of climate change was poorly sold by the government as a consumer deterrent to reduce emissions. Then she hastened some with a discount check. Is it anything but vote buying? How does a discount help improve our environment and what is the cost to administer this? What if they saved all the money and did something constructive with it?

How much is collected from all carbon tax programs? What were the discounts? How much did it end up in total revenue? How much is spent on tangible projects addressing climate change? The public deserves a report on these details.

Roland Richardson, High River

Government plays an important role in society

Re: Keeping Money Making Hard Money is Not a Gift, Opinion, January 6th

Chris Nelson demonstrates his failure to understand the important role of government. His attack on the government’s tax power represents an attack on the quality of life we ​​enjoy in Canada.

To equate government with a sneak peek from taxpayers shows a lack of understanding of its important functions. The only positive function of the government for Nelson is to provide a “safety net for those who may need assistance.” He is apparently unaware that health care, education, roads, public health protection, police and fire and a host of other services are provided through government-mandated taxes.

Nelson seems to prefer to live under a lower-tax regime, such as in the US, where he is likely to mortgage his home to send his children to university or risk losing it in bankruptcy caused from a health crisis. As for me, I am happy to pay the taxes that support our way of life and I expect corporations to contribute as well.

Richard Wanner, Calgary

Player losses reduce the league

Re: Stamps release Roberson to pursue NFL job, Jan. 4

Not to wish Reggie or Tre any ill wish to get a chance to ride in the NFL, but their departure seems like part of a long string of losses for the CFL.

As teams increasingly play music chairs with players, coaches and managers, it is becoming difficult to keep a fan. Our teams, especially Calgary, are broken up as participants seek to increase their value and compensation. Or trade!

As a fan for over 60 years, I don’t know who to enjoy for more, those who have stayed with us or the many favorites they have left. I don’t believe the move makes the league any good or generates new supporters.

Pearson James, Calgary

