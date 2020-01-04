advertisement

Personal debt is more than a number, says columnist Catherine Ford. But if you’re going to use a number it’s $ 2.16 trillion.

Re: “Now is the right time to talk about personal debt levels?” Opinion, 28 December 2019

Thank you Catherine Ford for highlighting the issue of personal debt levels. I too have seen nonsensical ads that encourage the viewer to borrow everything, and often postpone payment for years. I am not an economist, but I have heard the refrain that the health of our economy is linked to consumerism, as distinct from the economics of the past production. In other words, if we were to stop borrowing and buying at a fast pace, our overall economy suffers.

The Bank of Canada is worried about the level of consumer debt, but if Canadians reduce lending and buying, what about the Canadian economy? Many decades ago I borrowed money to make a living, and I could see the anxiety on many clients’ faces when they “needed” to borrow for something. It was a last resort for them; now buckets of borrowed money are distributed by firehose. Can this really go on?

Tim Creelman, Calgary

Why has Norway beat Alberta into the trust fund?

Oil was discovered in Alberta in 1947, and Norway decided to exploit their North Sea oil reserves in 1969. Prime Minister Jason Kenney and many current and past politicians try to blame Alberta’s current financial difficulties on federal government policies. The truth lies elsewhere. Many studies and documented articles have revealed that those in Norway wisely devised national policies for their oil wealth and were determined to serve the interests of the Norwegian people. Those who created oil policy in Alberta chose to serve the interests of foreign companies at the ultimate cost of the Albertans.

Morris Givner, Halifax

The draw is not equal

Without adjusting for inflation, or population growth over the years, the efforts of each Albertan have paid just shy of $ 140,000 more than the federal government has returned to us through services and transfers. A majority of these funds have been paid in Quebec, which has $ 7 a day in day care, lower schooling costs, and shorter medical waiting time in the country.

Today’s question is “Just what is this draw?” The next question is “What lost jobs and reconciliation opportunities will your children and grandchildren have?”

Tim McGee, Edmonton

PR or propaganda?

We have to ask ourselves why the UCP government created the Canadian Energy Center at the same time that it is cutting programs and services? With an annual budget of $ 30 million, what is the “war room” mandate? It is certainly not the length of the wing by the government with three cabinet ministers on board and the CEO a failed UCP candidate.

Is it the intention and mandate to seek revenge on those who have opposed or criticized resource projects in the province? Should the organization support the benefits and merits of our resource projects? Surely this is the mandate of the PR department of the provincial government.

This organization has already screwed up twice; with its logo logo and its employees calling themselves “reporters.”

Many Alberta taxpayers are wondering why the “war room” was created. There is a chance that it will become known as Kenney’s folly.

Jeff Gilmour, Calgary

