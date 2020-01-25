advertisement

Students go to class on the University of Calgary campus on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia Calgary

Education funding should encourage trade

Re: Secondary funding changes, January 22nd

The reason the Alberta government wants to link their subsidies to universities and colleges with the employment levels and earnings of their graduates is not to discourage students from becoming human services professionals as social workers, nurses and teachers, who actually are highly paid when you receive pensions into your account. This is to avoid the creation of graduates who end up unemployed or working in minimum wage jobs. Taxpayers have every right to expect their investment in education to provide real benefits to graduates and society at large.

The other need is to encourage more students in well-paid markets, with chronic shortages. The stigma associated with trade must be eradicated. It is time for people to realize that just because someone works with their hands does not mean that their work does not require or require specialized skills.

Peter Mannistu, Calgary

Counting dollars instead of meaning

Re: Fund change after secondary, January 22nd

I am sure that the purpose of the new government funding model has everything to do with reducing costs, rather than improving the way education is delivered. I understand this model has worked in Norway, Finland and elsewhere, but the devil is in the details of how the policy is implemented. The goal should not be strictly to save money.

Education is very different from training and much harder to measure.

Mary King, Calgary

The climate crisis was considered a scam

Re: Vehicle choice seems lost in environmental concerns, Opinion, January 20th

Seed to be asked about Steven Kelly? If there was indeed a climate change crisis, then all fear attackers would change their ways instead of just buying carbon credits. Apparently, if you have enough money, you can live your high-carbon lifestyle while telling the rest of us to walk and wear more tights.

Hypocrites spreading fear are not changing their consumption, so why can others? How will it make us change when setting a carbon tax will change when we live in a country with frozen winters? Much of what we eat has to travel long distances to get to our tables.

Nothing to ask yourself about Steven. It’s all a hoax!

Jane Steckley, Calgary

Climate change protests energy loss

Re: Raising a voice for a solution, letters, January 20th

The author’s intent to join students every Friday at City Hall to strike for stronger climate action is, in my opinion, a poor use of time. That he invites others to join in this effort is outrageous, at best.

The climate will always change. The group of UN climate scientists depends on government, university and other grants for their livelihoods; so the alarm keeps the money coming. Other scientists disagree, but we hardly hear from them; that’s not so worth it.

I don’t know about you, but I’ll ski on Friday. Can you ask those kids at City Hall why they’re not in school?

Sherry Hewitt, Calgary

