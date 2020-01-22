advertisement

Residents watch as flames burn through the bushes on January 4, 2020 in Lake Tabourie, Australia.

Brett Hemmings / Getty Images

Australians thankful for Canadian help

Re: ‘Testament of what Alberta can offer’: Alberta firefighter remembers Australian fire fighting, January 19

Despite overseas news reports to the contrary, Australia has not burned in a fresh one. We are still here and will be for many years to come. The fires, which were concentrated in New South Wales and Victoria, were bad. Very bad. We lost 29 lives and of the 6,000 strange buildings destroyed, approximately 2,700 were homes. Conditions have eased this week with colder temperatures and we have even had some rain to dampen the still burning fires.

We Australians are a resilient band and our government has been extremely active in helping all affected people. If any of you are worried about traveling to Australia in the near future, don’t. Australia is still open for business!

Your contribution to Australia’s emergency with extraordinary fire is unforgivable. Your firefighters and your generous gifts, which included koala gloves and joey bags, are treasured. I can’t thank you enough for your firefighters’ willingness to board a plane to help us on the other side of the world, especially during the festive season. Thank you, Canada.

Janette Frawley, Kew, Victoria, Australia

Profits on people?

How and why does it show the amount a graduate earns than they learned? And what is the importance of learning?

Today there is an even greater need for human services professionals such as social workers, child care counselors and youth, early learning professionals, nurses, and other support professions that focus on the public good.

Vocational education is rooted in critical thinking, ethical practices, and the long-term application of practical skills. Jobs make sense for those who make them and those who are the recipients. Graduate salaries in these professions tend to be lower than those in the for-profit industry.

While, I would argue that helping professions should be valued differently from society, I also need to ask what is the link between how well a university educates its students and the amount of money those graduates earn as an indicator of performance after sekondarit? Is this an example of what the current government values. Profits on people?

Yasmin Dean, Calgary

Two schools of thought, same result

Re: Vague report cards get sign of failure; Seven months into the review, parents still frustrated by the K-9 rating scale, Jan. 20

Many years ago when my children were in elementary school, my oldest child attended a local school where English was taught and grades were given in percentage. My second oldest went to a different local school, which provided French immersion and was given signs like “achieving success”, “achieving success with help”, etc.

My second son hated this assessment as he could not see a strong appreciation of what he was accomplishing. When he went on to junior high and high school with a percentage rating, he was happy to get a true rating of his work.

Both went to universities and have rewarding professions.

Liz Hryciw, Calgary

