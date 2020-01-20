advertisement

Pedestrians cross the Central Road Bridge underpass covered in a fog rising from the Bow River in weather -30 on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

Azin Ghaffari / Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

The energy industry kept us afloat this week

As we emerge from this recent cold spell, I would like to take a moment to thank you all for your help in oils, the traditional oil industry, natural gas producers, pipeline workers and everyone else who provides us an immediate supply of energy that is keeping us all alive. I apologize to those who see this offensive, but I can’t wait for the sun to shine or the wind to blow.

Honestly, I’m waiting for some climate change. It’s been a grueling week.

Paul Baumberg, Dead Man’s Apartments, Alta.

Winter warmed by art and dance

When the weather closes and there is a deep freeze in Calgary, there is always something out there within the arts to see and do. Such as the exceptional performance hosted by Diavolo’s Alberta Ballet – an exceptional Los Angeles-based dance company. Although having toured the world widely, she made their Canadian debut in Calgary.

It was the most amazing dance, which included aerobics and acrobatics. Seeing these performers make acts that seemed impossible to recover from being almost raised by your place in fear. Thank you Alberta Ballet; thank you Diavolo. A truly extraordinary experience !!

Brenda Wilt, Calgary

Raising a voice for a solution

Re: Enjoy and Save Our Planet From Hypocrisy, Opinion, Jan 16

Chris Nelson is right that climate change is contentious in Western society. The rest of the world accepted the scientific consensus years ago, and sees it as a firm fact. It’s no wonder that in two days of climatic attacks last September there were over seven million people in 4,500 countries in 150 countries, led by students who see their future at risk of escaping global warming.

Nelson and I also agree on carbon divisions. They are hard to verify, they often reward people for the things they would do anyway, and they do nothing to curb the demand for fossil fuels. What we need instead is a predictably rising carbon price. Income-neutral carbon taxes are strongly protected by many that Nelson would be known for; Reform Party founder Preston Manning, former Ralph Klein Treasurer Jim Dinning, Ronald Reagan Secretary of State George Shultz and former Federal Reserve Chairs Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke, Janet Yellen and Paul Volcker, not to mention the vast majority of economists.

Calgary students continue to strike for stronger climate action every Friday at City Hall. Now that I have layoffs for the next three months, I’ll be joining them. As for you

Roger Gagne, Calgary

Full steam ahead across Canada

Re: Supreme Court rejects B.C.’s appeal on Trans Mountain pipeline case, January 17

Are you listening to the Quebec Prime Minister, Legault, and Blochet party leader? Politically and legally, only Justin Trudeau and his federal Liberal cabinet now stand in the way of a pipeline corridor on the east coast river water.

And let’s not forget who stands in the way of a pipeline corridor in the waters off the west coast with his tank stop on the northern coast of B.C.

Mike Priaro, Calgary

