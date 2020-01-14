advertisement

TOPSHOT – Mourners comfort one another as they gather at a memorial service for victims of the Ukrainian Airlines PS752 crash in Iran at the Saville Community Sports Center in Edmonton, Canada on January 12, 2020. (Photo by Walter Tychnowicz / AFP)

WALTER TYCHNOWICZ / AFP via Getty Images

Iranians in Canada comforted by fellow citizens

Re: Toronto Business Spears ‘Strong Campaign in Canada’ for Plane Crash Families, January 13

My Canadian colleagues, many of you have taught us, Iranians in your community, to express your condolences in the wake of the recent plane crash tragedy in Iran. I would like to thank you for this.

Canada is truly a wonderful place to live. Most of us left home and came to Canada to find a better life. Most of us found not only that, but also kindness, empathy, trust, and love.

It’s hard for many of us to go to work and pretend it’s just business as usual; thanks for stopping by our tables and asking how we are doing. It has not been easy to express how badly we need closure and justice; but our Prime Minister has told us he knows.

Canada, you are just amazing and you are amazing. O Canada, be proud; you know how to care for your most affected, how to seek justice, how to give love. And in return, “From afar and afar, O Canada, we stand watch over you.”

Behdad Moini, Calgary

Tuition Fee Inequalities

Re: U governors approve tuition fee hike; Engineer hit hardest of all substrates as board pins blame government cuts, January 11

There seems to be huge disparities in tuition fees in the U of C. I can’t imagine it costing substantially more to educate an engineering or medical student than a student in another science faculty. It is desirable that some faculties require more building space beyond the lecture rooms (eg, research facilities, mainly for the benefit of professors and master students), and perhaps lecturers of science are paid more. However, it seems that U of C is administering a class system of inequality thanks to its tariff system. From my experience as an engineering student in the 1970s, it does not require world-renowned PhD scientists to teach engineering.

Kurt J. Hansen, Calgary

Finding guilt with thoughts of fire

Re: Ask an Australian, Letters, January 13th

Dave Mackidd’s letter shows many of the traits of those who have embraced the climate of climate change.

First, he denounces those who oppose his view as “uninformed” even though letter writer Bill Judd lent support to his comments. Second, he dismisses the data that contradict his view as “irrelevant”. The fact that data does not support one’s own belief does not make it unimportant. Finally, he suggests that we accept anecdotal comments instead of evidence.

I suggest Mackidd return to the January 10th Herald and read the excellent column by Danielle Smith (“The facts go up in flames along with the Australian shrub.”)

While the situation in Australia is tragic, it is the result of poor forest management and arson. C02 is not the culprit.

Philip E. Carr, Calgary

