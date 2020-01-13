advertisement

Both genders fight

Re: There will be no war if women rule the world, January 10th

As if there is not enough polarization in the world already, Kathleen Parker should add it by blaming world conflicts entirely on men. There is little historical evidence to support her claim that there would be less war if women were to rule the world. England’s Elizabeth I killed many because they support Catholicism, Russia’s Catherine II was described as despot by many, and who can argue that the U.K.’s Margaret Thatcher was not authoritarian and militaristic?

Somethings very annoying about Parker’s attitude, the way she assumes that women are incapable of doing great harm and only men are. It is illogical to assume that the behavior of women when they have the power to rule will be the same as when they do not. Power has always influenced the way people behave.

Peter Mannistu, Calgary

Ask an Australian about increasing CO2

Re: Interpreting climate data, paper, January 10

Unfortunately, the Herald, and many others, seem to be able to find a host of climate-informed opinion papers, such as Bill Judd’s letter in today’s Herald. He disputes that there has been a rise in temperature over the past 20 years in Canada. Whether that is true or not, it does not matter for the main debate on climate change. If he were bothered to look at global data, there could be no dispute. All show that the rate of change has increased dramatically in the last decade. Similarly, this has been associated with a dramatic increase in CO2 levels over the same period. Bill wants us to “determine how much impact CO2 actually has.” Ask an Australian.

Dave Mackidd, Calgary

Alberta still has a province

Equalization is a federal transfer program first introduced in 1957 by the Conservative Government of John Diefenbaker. It is paid for by general revenue and is designed to reduce the differences in income generating capacity in Canada. The equalization helps to ensure that all Canadians have access to a reasonably similar level of provincial government services such as health care and education, regardless of where they live.

Alberta is listed as a province. In 2018, the Alberta economy generated approximately $ 84,000 per person. The national average was $ 60,000 per person. Despite the downturn in our economy, Alberta still has higher employment and new workers than many other provinces.

The world has changed since 1957. Many other countries have expanded their resource sectors, which has created much more competition for Alberta’s resource products. Time to revise the formula? Maybe. Much of what helps Alberta can be solved on its own or through collaboration with others. We need to be flexible and thoughtful.

I am a Canadian living in Alberta. I want to keep it that way.

Barb Olsen, Ponoka

