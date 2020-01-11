advertisement

The Teck Frontier oil mine is currently awaiting approval from a joint provincial and federal panel.

Betting Rates / Bloomberg

Careful evaluation needed for mining

Re: Alberta desperate for economic victory, but will Trudeau allow it?, Opinion, December 18

advertisement

Responding to the mega-frontier mine north of Fort McMurray, I don’t see what the hustle is. Aren’t we selling oil in the US at discounted prices now? As for construction jobs, I get emails every day from websites advertising all sorts of jobs – not all construction for sure, but a lot for traders and camp workers. I was at Fort McMurray in October and seemed to be undergoing very little construction.

Mining does not have the best reputation for cleaning itself. In my understanding, there are over 200,000 old and abandoned mines in Canada that know who knows land and water.

I understand the technology has been waiting 10 years and the 1,325 page report is impressive. Maybe it’s time to move on, but you can also understand the prudent position of the government before adopting it.

Hal (Hugh A.) Lowther, Calgary

The federal government must act in the best interest of the country

The federal government spent $ 24 billion last year on interest payments to serve its $ 768 billion net debt, but justifies this by claiming that Canada has one of the lowest debt-to-GDP ratios among developed countries . This should not comfort Canadians. Before the Great Depression hit, was it comforting to say that we are no worse than others? Depressions and economic recessions are so often preceded by excessive periods in one form or another.

An aging population, smaller reproductive rates resulting in fewer people working to raise additional costs, and the real possibility of higher interest rates as demand for money grows faster than supply – all of which predict serious problems forward. So many economic analysts are asking the government to become more frugal, but will they care? Or will they only worry about winning the next election?

Peter Mannistu, Calgary

Pipelines also benefit those who oppose them

Re: GasLink posts a 72-hour notice to clear the way to work at the pipeline site in B.C. northern, January 8th

Perhaps it is time to start holding bans on indigenous communities opposed to the pipelines. Topic pipelines are the source of income that helps governments support indigenous communities.

Blockades and complaints about inadequate consultation are weakening each time they are used. Stop the transfers or get on board so we can all enjoy the benefits of our resources.

Allen Mattoon, Calgary

Highway robbery?

How much taxpayers paid last summer to repair the westbound lanes of Highway 11 around Cygnet Lake between Red Deer and Sylvan Lake? It’s worse than before. There are areas where vehicles are almost airborne and end in recessions on the highway.

I would suggest that if anyone gets hurt or their vehicles damaged in these horrible bumps they sue the province. Also, who is responsible for the skillful workmanship? Whoever was hired to do the work that took forever, had to pay back the money.

Dale Stuart, Red Deer

CEC information is not a ‘vendetta’

I see a lot of letters asking what the purpose of the Canadian Energy Center is. They tell us at the top of their website what they are doing: “to understand the value of the Canadian energy sector for this country and the world, through the exchange of knowledge, facts and ideas.” Why do people claim it is a retaliation against those who oppose the development of oils. If you can substantiate your claims and not disseminate misinformation, then the CEC will not correct you.

For some reason, donors in foreign countries have campaigned against Alberta oils, but have not said a word against Venezuelan identical oils. The only difference between the two is Alberta has higher environmental standards. Why are people against finding out why these people want to ban Alberta but not other places? Why are people upset when misinformation is corrected?

Bob Wilson, Calgary

advertisement