All are stakeholders in healthcare

Re: UCP accepts recipe for radical change, February 4

Yesterday, I looked at the waiting time in the emergency room as provided on the AHS website. The mountain ranges were just under six hours while Peter Lougheed was around 4.5. Others were better, but not much. Just a day for people using emergency rooms as their only source of health care.

I know many are worried about what will happen to the UPC cost reduction directive, but dumping it on AHS services to sort out its mess seems an almost impossible task. To my mind, until you can remove politics from it and have an independent panel of all empowered actors, we will simply spin our wheels.

I’m tired of studies by healthcare experts that don’t include doctors, patients, etc. Who the heck are these experts? Don’t they experience what ordinary people do? Don’t they ever need a knee replacement? Or do you get a fear of heart attack in the middle of the night? Or should you quickly identify what’s wrong with a sick child?

Maybe I’m too pessimistic, but this time, I expect front-line care to suffer significantly when it’s all over.

Paul Griffin, Calgary

Conservatives should remain conservative on issues

Re: Recipe for a Tory winner, Opinion, February 1st

As Jonathan Kay suggests, if you believe in immigration borders, a strong army, abortion regulations, biological differences between men and women, spending more money not being a solution to indigenous problems, a strong energy sector, not subsidizing of the media, promoting Canadian traditions and being proud of its history, you will then face a hostile segment of Canadian society willing to even question your right to free speech.

What the country needs is a Tory leader who refuses to be intimidated by this group and who is sincere in his beliefs. Today’s voters are no longer fooled by politicians who tighten a fence, unable to take a firm stand on controversial issues and who say what they think voters want to hear. Nothing wins people just like truth.

Peter Mannistu, Calgary

The highest utility fee simply comes from homeowners

Re: Is Enmax paying its fair share at Calgary City coffers?, Opinion, Jan 31

Calgarians should not be fooled by John Kehler’s comments that raising the Enmax dividend is somehow free money that could help the city out of the bond caused by lowering tax revenue.

This idea is just an accounting scam. Almost all Enmax clients are Calgary homeowners and businesses. As part of their utility payment, Enmax customers are currently contributing to the dividend Enmax pays the city as part of their utility payment. If the dividend rises, service customers will pay more. The Enmax dividend is just another indirect city tax.

The solution to the problem of the city is not to raise taxes, directly, indirectly or camouflage. The solution is to cut costs. I realize how difficult this is for most city councils. However, this is the only solution that preserves the city’s financial health.

Yogi Schulz, Calgary

The proposal of saving the cost of sports school was not taken into consideration

Re: Trustee CBE seeking to improve transparency, January 24

The National School of Sports serves a diverse collection of student-athletes representing almost all parts of Calgary. It is being targeted for closure by the CBE.

A proposal drafted by parents and NSS staff would reduce school costs to nearly 20 percent below the average of any student in the rest of CBE schools.

The CBE, with controversial assumptions, claims it can save even more by closing the school. The closure they claim could save $ 500,000 more than the parent / NSS proposal.

To put it in perspective, $ 500,000 represents 0.036 percent of the CBE budget and less than one percent of the CBE administration budget for $ 52 million.

CBE should first look at its inefficiencies and cost controls, rather than shutting down what may be one of the most efficient and successful schools in Calgary.

First time students? What a joke.

Andrew R. Leuchter, Calgary

The CBE had no problem with spending for itself

Apparently, the Calgary School Board is concerned that the NSS will cost them $ 1 million a year going forward and they will have to shut it down. Too bad they didn’t give the same check for $ 1 million a month that they spend renting out their Beltline headquarters.

Eric Hindson, Calgary

Key financial knowledge for future student success

A bit “new” in the UCP panel’s educational vision: critical, January 30th

I am pleased that highlights from the curriculum advisory panel include a focus on “financial literacy”. The previously proposed K-4 curriculum did not once refer to “money.” When I read that proposed curriculum, its omission of financial implications made it appear that none existed; not a realistic prospect for anyone of any age.

The advisory panel put forward “… recommendations for a” broad restructuring “of the curriculum that incorporates literacy into all elements of learning …”. This is a significant improvement. Personal finances have become more complicated: credit cards, mutual funds, income taxes; there is much for today’s children to learn. Students are eager to understand all aspects of money.

Further, they need to read proficiently to understand the personal risks they take when borrowing, investing or registering on a web site. Finally, we are talking about a curriculum that will guide students toward a clearer understanding of the world in the 21st century.

Christine Buchanan, Calgary

Our only song and dance

Re: Alberta curriculum review wants jobs focused, January 30th

Recent statistics show that Alberta’s population has grown, but not at the age of 20-25. The reactions from this group are that they do not want to be in a country dealing with oil and gas. However, we have a government that only beats this drum and even changes our educational curricula to match it.

We are being hurt so much by this single focus. Our future is in danger and seems to be falling on deaf ears.

Marianne Stankievech, Calgary

The government views education as a business

In regards to Alberta Teachers Association President Jason Schilling’s comments that “they have once again been abandoned in the Alberta Education effort to update the K-12 curriculum,” I ask how many businesses incorporate their employees into their decisions business?

Bernard Kretchmar, Calgary

Skip the “good old days”

Re: “A break in the face should not keep us down,” George Brookman, January 31

I remember, decades ago, when newspapers would run opposite columns, written by good guys, conservative, cantankerous, smuggled, smuggled, elderly, who would inform everyone how great things were before, and how wrong – if not dangerous – everyone who thought it was going to be different, especially those young and horny ne’er drill wells to the left. The said columns were usually layered with insanity observations, sage advice, and fondly remembered anecdotes.

In reality, these bizarre, sentimental absurd attempts to educate us on the virtues and practices of the ‘good old days’ and their apparent application to present-day circumstances were always pure, unrealizable, and essentially useless. That said, I would like to thank both the Herald and Brookman for keeping the parody and satire alive in these pieces of funny thoughts.

Bruce Foster, Calgary

Calgarians throwing money in the trash

The on-going discussion of recycling bins is interesting. Whether they get caught once a week or once every two weeks is not the issue at all. What we get from Calgarian for our money that is.

According to Calgary census reports, there were 488,451 homes in Calgary in 2019. Each home is responsible for a black, green and blue bin, whether you like it or not, totaling $ 24.30 a month.

Each month Calgary raises $ 11,870,000 or $ 142,432,311 annually. Yes, $ 142 million a year plus $ 7,121,615 in GST.

Where is this money going?

Peter Szecsy, Calgary

Alberta leading the way

Re: Women pay price for UCP policies, Opinion, Jan 31

In response to Florence Rachansky’s view that the UCP’s policies are “Ultra-libertarian, right-wing, anti-women, anti-environment and pitch-obsessed,” there is a profound misunderstanding of what Prime Minister Kenney is trying to achieve.

UCP policies are simply trying to prevent Alberta from breaking down before our oil and gas industry can turn around. I don’t see attacks on women. Alberta has lost billions of dollars in private sector investment as a result of Liberal and NDP policies. This is the real reason her niece is working alone. By the way, the oil and gas sector donates millions of dollars to our universities. If Alberta’s oil and pure gas stay on the ground, there will be no oil and gas work, no government revenue. People will leave, so less university staff, teachers, nurses, doctors, firefighters, etc.

Alberta’s oil and gas sector outperforms any other country in environmental, regulatory and safety standards. The world needs more of us, not less.

Mark Wentworth, Calgary

Demand not to waste energy

Re: Alberta stagnating since oil and gas sunset, Opinion, 1 February

I find it interesting that Regan Boychuk’s opinion states that conventional oil and gasoline are “on the verge of mass bankruptcy”; concluding that “the sun has gone down Alberta’s oil and gas storage and gas industry.”

Fossil fuels are traded as a world world and demand worldwide continues to rise. Currently, Alberta’s only foreign market for oil and gas is the US, and it offers discounted prices for these exported hydrocarbons. Canadian oil and gas pipelines to the sewers will lead to alternative markets and better prices, equating to a very simple fix.

As far as I can see, as long as the writer takes a hot shower, or warms their home during a cold -30C snap, or goes to Didsbury, there will be no sunset in the Alberta oil and gas industry.

Ken Buckley, Calgary

The LRT route begs questions

Re: The community requires more consultation on the LRT plan

Maybe I’m off base, but as I plan my way to the LRT, why is the city planning to run a ground level train through a downtown park? Short-term cost savings for a non-refundable loss. Isn’t Mayor Nenshi’s constant theme of long-term quality of life for the city?

Edmund Barker, Calgary

Why do taxpayers pay for booze bills?

Re: Magliocca apologizes for ‘mistakes’ in travel expenses, February 4th

One might please explain why a city councilor should gather people, real or imagined, with many martinis so they can socialize with him or find out about Calgary.

As a taxpayer, I’m saying that I don’t want my hard-earned dollars to be used by City Hall employees to live like the Kardashians. Simply put, the end of the story cannot be spent.

Oh, and can I see his bills to make sure he doesn’t put me or my dog ​​there for any cocktails?

Darrin Hopkins, Calgary

Calgary police at work, statewide

On February 4, my 15-year-old son landed at the Toronto airport in Iran and was pulled over by a border control officer. During my luggage inspection, three times my son told the officer that he was not feeling well, but nothing had been done about it. Upon inspection, my son was handed over to an Air Canada agent after the flight linking Calgary was already missing. After that, my son disappeared.

My calls to Air Canada, information on Pearson Airport, Toronto police and Peel police were all over, so I decided to call Calgary police and ask for help. Thanks to the Calgary police teamwork, I now have my son with me. I would like to thank the police sent to Calgary and Officer D. Schmidt, He was at my house just minutes after dispatch and he did not leave until he found my son and made sure he was on the first flight to Calgary. He is a dedicated officer – responsible and committed to his work and society.

Bruce O’Liaei, Calgary

