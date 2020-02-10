advertisement

Former Conservative cabinet member Peter MacKay at TMX in Toronto on September 10, 2019.

Peter J. Thompson / Postmedia Network

MacKay needs to improve his game

Re: Baird praises Tory race offer; A favorite of the “red meat” Conservatives, Feb. 7

Peter MacKay should fix his campaign immediately. He is not only campaigning for the Conservative leadership but is already on the path to election for Canada’s next government. If Canadians have two opportunities to vote in the next election, we need the Conservatives to offer a sleek, serious, brilliant alternative to the current Liberal administration.

If MacKay’s team can’t immediately put an end to mistakes like the abruptly interrupted interview a few days ago, I can simply vote for the Rhinoceros Party in the next election. I don’t worry about MacKay’s defense helicopter ride from a few years ago … He likes it compared to the Prime Minister’s trip to visit Agha Khan. I just want him to act “prime minister” today.

Art Vesterdal, Calgary

Radicals are not welcome

Re: Ottawa terrorist released from prison, now living halfway to Calgary, February 4

Reading this makes me very angry. Carlos Lamond is a known threat and now our citizens and community must live in fear. Why aren’t we buying him a one-way ticket to Syria if he goes and revokes his Canadian citizenship? Will he ever be able to get a job here or become a productive member society? We let him walk free while keeping the same dangerous looks he had before.

Teresa Macdonald, Okotoks

Will Ottawa need to nationalize the industry?

If the Federal Liberals do not approve of Teck’s Frontier oil mine in Alberta, then all private energy investment in Canada will evaporate. If you’re upset about Trudeau buying the Trans Mountain pipeline because the previous owner was fed up with a government prone to destroying the energy industry, then you’ll be scared when the Libyans have to start nationalizing the entire energy industry just to keep our hot houses and moving transportation systems. Taken away?

When private capital dries, it will also produce oil and gas. No oil and gas and no cars / trucks / trains / airplanes moving or homes heating up. Energy crisis? I bet you.

Andrew D. Weldon, Calgary

Health options are available for lower income

Re: Top pharmacy cuts a “cruel decision”: Notley, February 6

People under 65 with high long-term medical costs or permanent disabilities already have access to two other government programs – ASIH or Alberta Benefit Health Adult, which is for middle and low income people. If you are high income, pay for your Blue Cross coverage. Eliminating duplicate services is a great way to save costs.

Dale Mcgonigal, Calgary

Fear of spreading the virus

The Canadian, US and other governments are not doing the right thing to bring back citizens from coronavirus-infected regions. They should have worked with the authorities there to fight the disease. Returning people has the potential to spread the virus more.

Abubakar N. Kasim, Toronto

