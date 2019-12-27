advertisement

The city council retirement bonus should also be waived

The city employee retirement bonus will soon be a thing of the past. Not that it was that big of a “handshake”. But it was paid for by taxpayer dollars, so it might have to be cut.

However, the council must also eliminate the taxpayer’s paid remuneration, which they receive when they lose the election, decide not to run or retire. What do they need for a crossing allowance? Although, I think it’s quite an adjustment for them to find a real job that requires real work after politics.

After all, are they not better than the people who work for them, or do they think they are?

Al Caron, Calgary

Why doesn’t Ottawa get us?

Re: Wilkinson ‘wrestling’ with how oil mines would fit into climate commitments, December 17

Once again the Liberals are putting the virtue signaling ahead of work for the Albertans. Jonathan Wilkinson says “Ottawa needs to assess how Frontier fits in with the government’s promise to achieve zero net emissions by 2050.”

The Liberals do not ask these questions about Ontario auto factory jobs or subsidizing private guzzling aircraft from De Havilland Canada in Quebec. It is only when Alberta’s affairs do not fit the signals of virtue that the Liberals want to send that they “struggle” with these questions.

If you think Ottawa is picking on Alberta, it’s because they are!

Peter Breedveld, Calgary

Doing business for the sake of business

Answer: Nelson: What would the old attempts today mean for taxpayer leaflets?

Chris Nelson hit the nail on the head once again. Elaborating finance deals in the oil and gas industry, these practices were to promote corporate growth through mergers and acquisitions, rather than getting your hands dirty with the pit. The great expression of the 1980s was ‘shareholder value maximization.’ In reality, indecent awards and stock options were given to corporate executives for these deals.

And let’s not forget the law firms and financial institutions which also benefited greatly. Unfortunately, it also resulted in large outs and destruction of companies that worked perfectly well before they were bought, often through a hostile takeover. At the same time, a large number of young start-ups buy any ‘undesirable’ property from degrees to high degree and do their finance deals. ‘

Hans Firla, Calgary

No hero worship here

How will the story tell the tale of Jody Wilson Raybould? News person of the year? Champion of the rule of law? Smug, rightly, with perhaps the most elaborate resume of any prosecutor general in Canadian history?

SNC Lavalin’s construction division just made a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to a fraud charge, pay a $ 280m fine, get three years probation and will not be banned from bidding on federal contracts.

The JWR could have terminated this deal over a year ago with a deferred prosecution agreement and all the uncertainty of thousands of workers could have been avoided. If SNC Lavalin couldn’t qualify for a DPR, which is now available in law and was backed by both Liberals and Conservatives just a few years ago, then which company would get one?

JWR is some kind of hero or martyr? Give me a break.

Trevor Amon, Victoria

