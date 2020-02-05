advertisement

Horror-comedy crossovers cost ten cents and exist across the spectrum of the film. We had the pure satirical craziness of the Scary Movie series and we had the subtle humorous nuance that Jordan Peele used in films like Us and Get Out. Our point now, when it comes to horror, is very little shock to us.

But when it turned out that Chris Rock was a big fan of the Saw films – so much so that he decided to almost completely restart it himself, even the toughest horror fan raised something of a skeptical eyebrow. Hollywood reports first appeared in 2019 that Rock wrote an entirely new adaptation of Jigsaw’s story: one that will undoubtedly be crazy funny and twisted in Rock’s unique way.

“When Chris Rock came to us and described in detail his fantastic vision of reinterpreting and spinning the infamous Jigsaw Killer, we were all in,” said Joe Drake, chairman of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group.

“Saw is one of the most stunning horror series ever and one of Lionsgate’s most successful film series. This upcoming film will be as exciting and intense as all previous Saw films. Chris came up with this idea and will fully inherit the material respect and at the same time reinvigorate the brand with its wit, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise. ”

Now we have your first look at the new restart for the franchise. Title: Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the Trailer Rocks character shows how he drives alongside another detective. The couple will be called soon if an officer is to be shot. When the crime scenes are revealed, Rock’s character tries to solve the puzzles in order to save his own life together with the other police officers involved.

The aforementioned Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures films have been registered for the film’s production, while Rock will act as an EP alongside the original creators of Saw, James Wan and Leigh Whannel. Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg will publish the story as authors in the newspaper. Darren Lynn Bousman, who has been the director of Saw Movies II through IV, will return to lead the restart.

Rock himself said, “I’ve been a Saw fan since the first film in 2004. I’m excited about the opportunity to bring this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

“Chris wants to make his own shoot in the Saw series the way Eddie Murphy has a completely new perspective on buddy cop films at 48 hours,” said longtime series producers Mark Burg and Oren Koule.

“This new saw will be an event movie for horror fans. It will have all the twists and turns of the hardcore that our fans expect from one of the masters of the craft, Darren Lynn Bousman. We can.” don’t wait to get started. ”

Now the restart has gotten its first big lead and they have come up with a very special talent to give the film a certain charm (and undoubtedly a lot of swear words): Samuel L. Jackson. “We believe that Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock together with Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols make this film something very special in the Saw canon and we can’t wait to release this unexpected and scary new story for fans of this franchise. This is the next level of Saw in full swing, ”said Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a statement.

The film is currently scheduled for a release date in October 2020.

advertisement