It’s been over 20 years since The Big Lebowski first introduced the world to the sly and funny story of “The Dude”, a character whose “nonchalance goes deep”. Jeffrey Lebowski was a new cinematic force; a figure whose dress code was based on the conviction that every day is an occasional Friday and who inspired numerous Halloween costumes that wanted to imitate the same mood.

The film tells the story of Lebowski, a lazy fool in the truest sense of the word, who gets out of bed with difficulty in the morning and likes to play bowling with religious passion. But if The Dude is involved in a case of false identity, then kidnapping, extortion, and the struggle for Lebowski to cope with it all – a man who appears to be the least prepared for it. Thanks to the genius of the Coen brothers, people will still be obsessed with the film in the coming years. Although The Big Lebowski had a flop after the release, it developed into a global phenomenon with a cult following.

Now fans will finally have reason to be happy when the first trailer of The Jesus Rolls was released, which offers an insight into the world writer / director / star John Turturro, who is scheduled for the spin-off of the original film. And although the Coen brothers are not directors in this film, he does have a star cast.

Turturro will take on his role as Jesus from the original, with the trailer showing Jesus being released from prison and taking a jaunt with his friends Petey (Bobby Cannavale) and Marie (Audrie Tatou). Christopher Walken, Jon Hamm, Pete Davidson and Susan Sarandon will be there.

The film’s official synopsis says, “Jesus Quintana (John Turturro) is reunited with his best friend and companion Petey (Bobby Cannavale) for hours after his release from prison for good behavior. In the first part of a series of rapidly escalating wrong decisions, they steal a classic car parked in front of an upscale salon and set off on an unrestricted jaunt – until the owner of the car (Jon Hamm) catches up with them wounded Petey.

“Fleeing the scene, the free-spirited shampooists Marie (Audrey Tatou) Jesus and Petey continue their adventure in a series of stolen cars and consolidate their partnership with an epic stroll around petty crime and a three-way romance. The Jesus Rolls is a dark, funny, irreverent and free-floating road movie, written and directed by Emmy winner and nominee John Turturro, that pays tribute to the classic French farce Les Valseuses. ”

The Jesus Rolls are scheduled to hit theaters on March 23.

