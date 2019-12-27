advertisement

If you are like me, you can easily get lost for hours when you visit a Japanese market. Now you can enjoy a little taste of that experience every month thanks to the Bokksu Authentic Japanese Snack & Candy Subscription. Bokksu sends you a new box every month full of great treats that you would certainly never find in your local supermarket. You will find all kinds of snacks, sweets and teas that are just as interesting and unique as they are delicious. Sign up with Amazon today and you can get your first Bokksu box for just $ 24, which is the lowest price we’ve seen. However, this deal only lasts until the end of the day, so hurry up!

Here is more from the product page:

Discover Japan through snacks!

20-25 premium Japanese snacks, sweets and tea pairs expertly put together around fun cultural themes

Authentic snacks and tea directly from traditional regional makers in Japan

Culture guide in every box with information about the provenance of each product, the taste profile, common allergens and whether it is vegetarian friendly

Your box will be shipped from Japan with free shipping and tracking

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the newest and best deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

advertisement