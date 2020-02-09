advertisement

“The only thing worse than being blind is seeing but not seeing.”

– Helen Keller

The most impressive development of the human organs is the eye. With its origins over 500 million years ago as a photoreceptive “eye spot” in unicellular organisms (which could only tell the difference between light and dark), eyes can now distinguish objects, differentiate colors, clean themselves and protect against foreign bodies and shifts. Focus from within seconds Phone screen on the distant horizon.

Seeing is a matter of course, which is a prerequisite for corrective lenses, especially in today’s age. Glasses have been around for centuries. Contact lenses have been commercially available since the 1970s. And in recent decades, refractive eye surgery techniques have been safer, more affordable, and have led to more consistent results.

I inherited my father’s terrible myopia as a child, so I had to wear corrective lenses most of my life to get through the day. Contact lenses liberated my youth both socially (postponing the school playground) and physically (sports), but after about 20 years of full-time contact lens wear, I began to see the downside.

Having a polymer disc in and out of the eye every day is a very easy way to introduce an infection. A strict hygiene system is important to prevent bacteria from entering, which can lead to messy symptoms such as conjunctivitis. In any case, there is a risk that your eyes will be damaged more than just superficially. After many of these eye collisions in the twilight of my twenties, I finally peeled off for the corrective surgery and permanently installed tiny implantable collamer lenses (ICL) in my eyeballs.

The feeling of waking up and seeing the world with absolute clarity was as amazing as it sounds. After my brain adjusted to the halos (this can be particularly noticeable when I’m driving at night) there were really no downsides. I just had to watch out for the risk of penetrating eye injury as this could cause a collision between the implanted lens and the natural lens of my eye and could lead to cataracts. I followed the doctor’s instructions and continued my life with a vision of 20/20, skipped the day with my newly discovered freedom and was convinced that this would be my vision for the rest of my life.

It’s been nine years since I had to undergo ICL surgery and my eyesight has unfortunately deteriorated a few points. I can get through most of my day without a problem, but I have glasses again (although they are not the coke bottles of my youth) that I wear when I am working on the computer, watching films and driving on the highway at night. I would like to have 20/20 vision in the mountains again, but I don’t want to take my glasses with me into these foggy, sweaty situations, let alone risk breaking them. And with persistent allergy problems in my eyes, I refuse to wear contact lenses again. That was the whole point of refractive surgery!

After examining the local Whistler optician and explaining that I have difficulty skiing and mountain biking seeing details off-road, it was recommended to try a pair of goggle inserts. thin plastic glasses that fit into your favorite ski or bike glasses. I thought it was worth trying and ordered Oakley flight deck glasses from online optics manufacturer SportRx. This company has been manufacturing prescription glasses for other sports glasses brands for years and has recently focused on the snow sports market with customized prescription glasses. In order to avoid an obvious appearance of the cola bottle during use, I decided on a reflective lens.

The first time you wear correction glasses feels like putting on new glasses. Reduced peripheral vision and a strange feeling due to the unusual clarity. But it wasn’t long before I got used to my viewing habits and started looking for the ski lines and noticing details that had been blurry for years. Skiing in low light and poor visibility is a challenge regardless of your visual acuity, but I faced these situations with greater certainty because I knew I could see changes in terrain as clearly as possible. My only complaint was that a thin mist streak formed in the center of the insert lens when I stopped. H. Waited in the elevator queues, but it never hung around when I was moving or skiing on the chair lift. I’m going to experiment with ventilation and anti-fog treatments to see if I can fix that. The other thing is that more plastic in the lens will inevitably stir up more dust through static attraction, so regular wiping with lens cleaning fluid is a must.

Skiers and snowboarders require good looks and are willing to pay for them. New light filtering lens technologies like Oakley’s PRIZM and Smith’s Chromapop (no matter the marketing buzzwords are the same) make for an astonishing definition in the snow, but this pink filter is only as good as your eyesight. If your eyesight is plagued by astigmatism or myopia / hyperopia of 0.50 or more, you should check the goggle inserts. I’m even looking forward to putting my inserts in my mountain bike glasses this summer to see the difference they make on the dark trails of the Whistler Bike Park.

Our eyes have developed so far. Do not suffer from poor visibility in the mountains.

Vince Shuley likes to see where he’s going. If you have any questions, comments or suggestions for The Outsider, send an email to vince@vinceshuley.com or Instagram @whis_vince.

