Your time is now

As a black designer, aspiring fashion specialist, entrepreneur or looking for a breakout role in this industry, the stage has never been so well equipped to welcome your talents and ambitions.

Things are shifting.

An industry that was once committed to your aesthetics, but not necessarily you – and willingly your ability to be a muse, but rarely the artist – prepares for change.

How did we get here?

Whether the traditional goalkeepers of fashion find their motivation out of fear and an increasingly black dollar end result, or sincerely acknowledge that it is necessary to get better, be better and make room for what is better – that is likely less important than you might think.

Fashion and Pop Cultures Most transforming leaders and pioneers have often done two critical things: they have relentlessly kicked in unopened doors and deservedly went through the doors that were already open.

Over the past year, department stores like Macy and bold fashion houses like Gucci, Prada and Burberry have introduced new and arguably more ambitious goals for diversity and inclusion – with measurable KPIs. They have also hired key stakeholders – chief diversity officers like Macy’s Shawn Outler – to accomplish these goals.

Designers such as Pyer Moss founder Kerby Jean-Raymond, who during our interview at the historic Kings Theater in Brooklyn in December said, “I don’t speak to anyone but us,” find remarkable successes in art and messaging, which are unfortunately black.

Since 2006, the Liberian-American designer Telfar Clemens has built his asexual fashion label with inclusiveness at its core – and his GQ ordination as King of NYFW together with his extremely successful “Bushwick Burkin” are proof of the hurdles he has overcome. Christopher John Rogers, born in Baton Rouge, won the main prize of the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund last year.

Aurora James, Creative Director of Brother Vellies and Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent Winner at FN 2015, founded her label with the unique goal of maintaining traditional African design practices and techniques while creating and maintaining crafting jobs. Her designs were carried by Beyoncé, Solange, Zendaya and Winnie Harlow.

The inimitable Virgil Abloh, who became famous as the creative director of Kanye West and then the force behind his own off-white, became Louis Vuitton’s first African-American men’s designer in 2018.

Is there still work on diversity and inclusion in the inventory of the shoe and fashion industry?

Absolutely.

Should we hire, promote and support more colored people from all areas of fashion?

There is no doubt about that.

Will fashion practitioners fear that if they go too deep into the darkness they will be judged or referred to the “black” product / project rhythm?

Yes, that too

But I would argue that at this moment, if you are a talented person of color in this industry, the edict and the evidence behind it are abundantly clear: you are unstoppable.

Your creativity, your hard-earned knowledge, your skills and your training as well as your persistence have made you worthy of your calling.

And your diversity – your legacy and your unique perspective – is your inalienable superpower.

Come to us over the next few weeks to spotlight voices that have relied on their authentic self to drive change in our industry. You will meet veterans like 12-year-old New Balance manager Portia Blunt: as Director of Apparel Operations, she led the team that designed the brand’s first Black History Month capsule collection, launched last month. And emerging stars like Bimma Williams, the global entertainment manager at Nike, who creates and hosts the podcast Claima Stories (the name stands for “claim a place at the table”), who calls on industry leaders to provide advice. Minorities can advance their careers.

This year again, FN has commissioned black artist Briana Woodburry-Spencer, who lives in New Jersey, to design the 2020 Black History Month Spotlight logo. Woodberry-Spencer painted her interpretation of black unity and empowerment under the motto “Diversity as a superpower”.

It’s time to celebrate: FN’s Happy Black History Month.

Sheena Butler-Young, deputy editor of FN.

CREDIT: FN archive

