If you’re looking for a new toaster that takes up much less workspace than a toaster, but still fits enough bread at the same time and evenly toasts, we’ve just found the perfect deal for you. The Ikich 4 Slice Long Slot stainless steel toaster has all the features you want in a toaster, and it can’t be easier to clean thanks to a pull-out crumb catcher. But the best thing about this slim toaster is that the slots are extra long, so you can toast 4 slices of bread at a time. Use the MZ7XEFYQ coupon code at checkout and you can pick one up for just $ 32.89, which is a low point.

Here is some extra information from the product page:

[Save your time up to 4 slices of bread with long 10 “slots] IKICH 4-piece toasters with long slots, less time and money spent, 2 extra wide 1.5” and long 10 “slots for up to 4 slices of smaller or shorter square loaves , such as muffins, sandwich bread, pullman bread, etc. or sometimes 2 pieces of longer and larger loaves, such as Arnold, Pepperidge Farm, etc., which saves you time and gives you a perfect toasting experience for fast efficiency.

[More favorite choice with 6-installation toasting speeds] Note: different settings, different results Setting ①: DRY the bread or just a little brown setting ②: just A SMALL LIGHT brown setting ③: Golden brown setting ④: DEEP LIGHTER brown setting ⑤: DARK BROWN Setting ⑥: TANNING DEEP DARK. Toasting 1 or 2 slices or 3 slices, select setting 1 or 2 or 3; Toast 4 slices, all settings can be selected.

[Important notes for toast] For the layout of heating wire in 2 slots ： ① Place 4 slices of bread in the CENTER of slots for quick and even toast and avoid some places from overheating or toasting. Rim Remove the excess bread at the ends if the slices are too large to fit in slots. Butter Add butter or cheese after toasting. ToastNot toasted at once, toast again.

[Longer built-in warming rack and 3 smart functions] This stainless steel toaster always keeps toasted bread warm. Simply push the lever of the rear lever downwards, the warming rack will pop up to easily heat up any pastry or to heat up sandwiches and croissants. REHEAT, FROST and CANCEL meet all your daily toast needs extremely well. FDA certified with safety.

[Easy to clean and store with removable crumb tray and cord winder] IKICH 4 toaster slice of stainless steel toaster, bread crumbs are collected in a detachable tray at the bottom of the toaster, so pull it out and clean the crumbs immediately! It even has a hassle-free cord wrap under the toaster to manage ugly power cords when you’re done using. Built with high-end and durable stainless steel and multi-hole design at the bottom, the toaster guarantees a higher cooling speed.

