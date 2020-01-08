advertisement

Some things never change. Monday’s hatred. Christmas joy. And how, with unrelenting regularity, the cable industry – in the face of customer anger and pruning of cables that keeps growing and growing without end in sight – will always continue to do what does the best and greet the future by … (drumroll) … increase your cable bill again.

In 2020, several new TV streaming services will be launched in the coming months, including NBC’s streamer, called Peacock, as well as HBO Max and a new service called Quibi. The desire of customers to subscribe to TV services a la carte instead of paying for one cable package (with tons of channels they never watch) is what the general public usually wants these days, because they choose indispensable services such as Netflix and Disney + and then add from there. It makes absolutely no sense to pretend that you are a cable operator. Nevertheless, many of you are about to get another price increase on your monthly cable bill, possibly within a few days.

Both Dish and AT&T introduce price increases in the middle of this month. AT&T acknowledges on its website that monthly prices will increase from $ 1 / month to $ 8 / month, excluding the increases in associated costs: “Because our programming costs have increased, we have to increase our monthly prices for certain packages from January 19, 2020 You see the new prices on your invoice. “

Similarly, Dish pointed to increases in “regional sports network costs” as the catalyst for price increases that it is also implementing this month, and Cord Cutters News says its TV packages will see an increase of around $ 5 / month.

This follows recent monthly increases introduced just a few weeks ago at Comcast and Spectrum in October – when Spectrum raised its prices for the third time in a year.

Constantly rising prices, in the fact of a shrinking customer base, seem to be a recognition of defeat of an industry that is being hit by the reality of cable cutting. For example, according to research firm eMarketer, households who cut the cord and moved all-in with streaming were estimated to jump nearly 20% by the end of the year – meaning more than 40 million customers have done so in recent years, represents millions of customers who have left cable TV forever and no longer pay those monthly bills that continue to rise, rise, rise. No wonder the sector recently suffered its worst quarterly subscriber loss.

