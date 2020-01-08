advertisement

Without giving up carbohydrates or fat.

1. Go Low Carb

Research has shown that women who were on a low-carb diet had a smaller waist size than women who did not over a five-year period.

A low-carb diet also means that you are likely to consume more protein. According to studies, a diet that is rich in protein-rich foods such as eggs, fish, seafood, legumes, nuts and dairy products results in less belly fat and more satiety and an increased metabolic function.

advertisement

A high protein diet also helps maintain muscle mass and provides the fuel needed to drive you through your workout.

2. Add fiber to your diet

Second, adding high-fiber foods to your meals is also key to keeping belly fat off.

One study showed that consuming 10 grams of soluble fiber per day was associated with a 3.7% reduction in fat in the abdominal area, a 10% reduction in calorie intake and a 2 kg weight loss over a four-month period.

A good source of fiber is foods such as legumes, oats, psyllium, chia seeds, and vegetables and fruits.

3. Eat friendly foods

Other studies show that strains of the Lactobacillus family can also cause you to lose belly fat. The study found that eating yogurt with this variety reduced body fat by three to four percent over a six-week period.

Taking probiotic supplements can also help. During the three-month study, women who took probiotics lost 50 percent more weight than women who took placebo pills.

4. Eat more fat

Eating healthy fats is another key to reducing belly fat. A study that regularly consumed avocado helped reduce waist size and BMI.

Another study showed that fatty fish that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids help reduce visceral fat. If you want to eat two to three servings of salmon, herring, sardine, mackerel, and anchovy a week, studies have shown that you can significantly reduce liver and belly fat.

Do you like what you see? Sign up for our bodyandsoul.com.au newsletter for more stories like this. And no, we won’t spam you.

Before you list foods to include in your diet, let’s look at the foods you need to avoid if losing belly fat is your ultimate goal. Instead of listing certain foods that should be banned (this is simply unrealistic and unhealthy), these are the main causes of weight gain that should be minimized:

1. Sweet treats

You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to understand that chocolate, ice cream, and Coca Cola aren’t the healthiest foods to eat on the market. They are energy-dense and low in nutrients, which means that a small amount contains a lot of calories, but only minimal micronutrients. These foods are easy to eat in excess and therefore contribute to the bulging of the abdomen if they are consumed regularly.

2. Refined carbohydrates

White bread, croissants and spicy french fries raise blood sugar and lead to a lack of fiber, so you can reach for more. These foods are also high in energy and not the best thing to eat every day. It is therefore worth reducing them.

3. Alcohol

Drinking alcohol can easily add inches to your waist. To keep you up to date, one gram of alcohol contains seven calories and one standard drink contains ten grams of alcohol. If you do the math, you will quickly see why alcohol piles up.

1. Roasted chickpeas

Roasted chickpeas are the perfect, healthier alternative to savory snacks like crackers and french fries. They are full of fiber and muscle building protein to make you feel full. You can make your own at home or buy them in the organic food section of your local supermarket.

2. Whole grain bread

Despite all the carbohydrates, whole grain bread is really very nutritious and provides long-lasting energy, well-loved fiber and a number of vitamins and minerals. You are looking for a dark, dense bread with visible grains and seeds (so long, fluffy white rolls!).

3. Fish

A fish fillet is the perfect choice for lean protein to round off a meal. Not only is it low in calories (and therefore perfect when trying to lose weight), it is also associated with a number of health benefits. Hook, line and board.

4. Canned legumes

Chickpeas, beans, lentils – they are the outsiders of the superfood world. Legumes are cheap, user-friendly and economical and everything modern superfoods don’t offer. Beans, chickpeas, and lentils are not only a tasty addition to meals, they’re also high in fiber and protein so you don’t feel full (and are less likely to fall into a bar of chocolate later).

5. Yogurt

Yogurt is another high protein snack that is high in calcium and supports strong bones and teeth. My best advice is to opt for a simple, low-fat variety and refine your own sweetness with fresh fruit.

6. Nuts

A small handful of nuts a day is a good habit to keep an eye on for a healthy waist. In fact, even though they are high in fat, research has shown that eating nuts regularly reduces the risk of being overweight. You will be pleased to know that peanut butter also counts.

7. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is the perfect start to the day and a superstar when it comes to good quality cereals. Not only are they high in fiber, they are also higher in protein than other cereals – and both properties ensure that you are satisfied.

8. Fruit

Fresh fruit is the perfect snack with a low kilojoule content to satisfy your sweet tooth while keeping your calorie budget under control. And before you ask – no, fruit doesn’t have too much sugar and all fruits can be on your menu (yes, even bananas, mangoes and watermelons).

9. Eggs

Eggs are another high protein option to keep hunger at bay. They are a nutritious food for every time of the day. Poach and serve them with toast for breakfast, cook and cut them for lunch for a salad, or bake them in a frittata for dinner – there are endless egg recipes that are low in calories for weight loss.

10. Water

Okay, technically not food, but something that is very important. If your goal is weight loss (and therefore a slim belly), minimizing your intake of liquid kilojoules is a game changer. Switch to water instead of drinking juices, energy drinks, and soft drinks, and your waistline will thank you.

Tea time before bed

An easy way to improve sleep quality and increase weight loss is to drink a cup of tea before bed. We’re not talking about the dubious diet teas that promise to throw a stone in a week. Instead, try these herbal teas to satisfy the sweet craving, calm the mind, and prepare the body for rest.

1. Cinnamon tea

Cinnamon has tons of health benefits. It’s inherently anti-inflammatory, which means it helps you bloat and reduce your overall physical strain. It is also said to increase insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar – both of which are critical to losing weight. The spice is also believed to boost metabolism as your body uses more energy to process it. “Although it has a mild metabolic / thermogenic effect, it’s more about balancing blood sugar and insulin resistance, which in turn promotes weight loss and can reduce cravings for food,” nutritionist Helen Bond told The Sun.

“This also does not replace the need to change your diet. A far better balance between blood sugar and insulin resistance is following a sugar-free, low-carbohydrate diet.”

Dr. Sally Norton told The Sun that cinnamon can be added to desserts or hot drinks as a healthy alternative to sugar as it can have a subtle sweetness. So if you want something sweet after dinner, a cup of cinnamon tea is the ideal solution.

2. Chamomile tea

Chamomile is probably the best known “sleepy tea”.

Romans, Greeks and Egyptians used the herb as a wound dressing to accelerate healing. Nowadays, it is known to relieve muscle spasms, making it the perfect drink after a meal.

It can help relieve abdominal cramps, IBS, indigestion and gas. And thanks to healing ingredients such as apigenin and bisabolol, it has also been used as a sleeping pill for centuries.

3. Peppermint tea

Feeling tired and light-headed inevitably leads to having a snack all day or reaching for high-calorie foods. However, peppermint tea has been found to awaken the senses in a variety of ways.

It relieves tension headaches, clogged sinuses, improves energy and can improve sleep. And it could help support weight loss.

In a small study, 13 people each took one peppermint oil capsule. Scientists found that this appetite didn’t decrease compared to peppermint oil.

But it may also be a really satisfying tea that makes you feel really refreshed and less likely to have a snack.

4. Rooibos tea

Roobios is a South African tea made from the fermented tea leaves of the Aspalathus linearis shrub. Sweet and earthy, it contains herbal chemicals that have been directly linked to the fight against obesity.

A 2014 study found that tea can accelerate weight loss by increasing leptin levels – our appetite hormone.

It is the stuff that tells the body that we had enough to eat.

5. Pu-Er tea

This stuff is traditionally drunk black and has actually been directly linked to weight loss.

A 2016 study found that the fat-burning effect of daily tea drinking helped 59 overweight or obese people to lower their BMI and shift a significant amount of weight. In just four weeks, they were found to have cut fat off their arms, legs and bellies.

And they said they had less appetite after drinking.

1. Fruit juice for fresh fruit

There is nothing better than a glass of freshly squeezed OJ in the morning.

But how often do you have juice that you made yourself instead of drinking from a bottle?

Fruit has many health benefits, but juicing removes fiber and sugar. And when you buy juice, you’re guaranteed to drink extra sugar.

In fact, a glass of apple juice can contain as much sugar as a can of soft drink – even if there are different types of sugar.

Dr. Sarah Brewer said that some people believe that juices are a good way to consume vitamin C.

“If you eat the whole fruit, you get both the nutrients and the fiber that help maintain a healthy gut microbiome,” she says.

Soak an apple in high-protein nut butter for a really healthy, filling snack.

Or prepare an orange and grapefruit fruit salad at home and take it with you as a morning pallet cleaner.

2. Ice cream for Greek yogurt

Nutritionist Lily Soutter told us that you don’t have to go without sugar entirely to reduce your muffin top – you just have to watch out for free sugar.

“We don’t usually crave white sugar packets. What we want is a combination of fat and sugar that comes with the exaggerating properties we’re looking for,” she says.

“If you’re looking for healthier sugar alternatives, focus on healthy options like greek yogurt with grated apple and a pinch of cinnamon.”

Why not swap your normal Ben & Jerry’s tub for a bowl of frozen yogurt mixed with cinnamon and berries?

Yogurt is also high in protein, and a 2014 study found that eating high-protein yogurt could help keep hunger at bay for longer.

3. Chips for nuts

Chips are obviously heavenly, and a little of what you imagine is fine. But if you can’t say no to eating a whole family bag, then probably the best thing to do is stop buying it.

They are often filled with salt – which increases the risk of bloating – and they contain a high proportion of saturated fats.

In contrast, nuts are full of protein and good fats and keep you full for longer.

One study found that people who consumed nuts for 12 weeks improved the quality of their diet without gaining extra weight.

Another study looked at the diet of 8,865 men and women over 28 months. It turned out that those who ate two or more servings of nuts a week were 31 percent less at risk of gaining weight than those who never or rarely ate them.

However, they are quite high in calories, so be careful how many you eat at once.

4. Processed meat for oily fish

We all know that bacon and burgers are bad for our waist and health if we overeat.

Processed meat can also be flammable.

Inflammation in the body can cause all kinds of chaos – one of which is that you deposit fat around the intestines.

Trans fats in particular can cause inflammation. They are found in many foods, including fast food and baked goods.

Instead, use oily fish like salmon, which has a high percentage of healthy omega-3 fatty acids.

5. Swap granola for eggs

A 2017 New York Times study found that nutritionists and the American public disagreed whether granola bars and granola bars are healthy or not.

Around 70 percent of Americans thought cereal bars were healthy, compared to only 30 percent of the experts.

As for muesli itself, less than half of the nutritionists surveyed thought it was healthy.

Although it can be nutritious, many granolas contain a lot of sugar and not a lot of fat or protein – which means that you could sink a large bowl of the stuff at 8 a.m. and thirst for a snack a few hours later thanks to a dip in blood sugar.

“A very high-carb breakfast with low fiber and protein to slow down the digestive process can lead to energy and hunger in the short term, often within a few hours,” says nutritionist Ian Marber.

He recommended an egg with avocado and a small piece of toast for the perfect breakfast.

Eggs are an excellent source of protein and can help make us feel happy – studies confirm that they regulate an excellent appetite.

6. Lattes for green tea

Not everyone is lactose intolerant, but many people have difficulty digesting dairy products.

Undigested lactose is not good for the intestines and this can lead to an imbalance of intestinal bacteria, which in turn leads to belly fat.

Green tea, on the other hand, is full of antioxidants.

And some claim that green tea can help you lose weight.

A 2012 review of the newspaper found that eating overweight adults can result in low but steady weight loss.

7. Schnapps for Kombucha

If you want to lose belly fat, stop reaching for the glass of Vino after work.

With just two glasses of wine in the evening, an additional 72,000 calories can be consumed in the course of a year – this corresponds to 9 kg of fat.

Empty calories like those in alcohol are really easy to store because our body has no food to use.

So what you drink goes straight to your stomach if you are a man, or to your hips, thighs and arms if you are a woman. You don’t have to go crazy, but why not try to exchange your weekly drinks for something healthier?

Kombucha is a well-loved fermented tea that is both tangy and refreshing. Full of good bacteria, it is much better for your stomach.

1. Partial distortion

Even if you eat healthy foods, it is possible to go overboard and struggle to lose weight and belly fat. This is because all foods, regardless of how “healthy” or “unhealthy” they are, contain calories. So you can still consume too many.

To help you out, here are some of the common traps people face when it comes to serving size:

Smash an entire avocado on toast and not the recommended quarter

Drizzle over everything as if you were a celebrity chef in a cooking show instead of using just one teaspoon per person

Immerse yourself in a mountain of pasta or rice, rather than a more sensible cup of cooked cereal per person

Dig a whole bag of nuts instead of sticking to 30 grams (a small handful)

Serve huge steak and chicken plates instead of the recommended 65 or 80 grams

2. Liquid calories

Many people are surprised to hear how many calories they consume from liquids such as soft drinks, juice and of course alcohol. Even if you eat a very healthy diet, your fluid intake can affect all of your efforts and good intentions.

For example, a glass of white wine contains approximately 100 calories per glass (150 ml), and a schooner of full beer contains 160 calories. Cocktails also contain a lot of calories, with a mojito containing 170 calories and a daiquiri containing 110 calories. Other high-calorie drinks are fruit juices (55 calories per 200 ml glass) and soft drinks, which contain around 125 calories per 375 ml can thanks to the total sugar.

What is the solution? Stick to the water most of the time and save yourself a bunch of unnecessary kilojoules.

3. Excessive sitting

Weight control is not just about what you put in your mouth, but also how you move your body. You see, your metabolism is made up of three components: your basal metabolic rate (the energy your body uses only to keep you alive), the thermal effects of food (i.e. energy used for digestion) ) and energy gained from physical activity.

It’s pretty easy. The more exercise you do, the more calories you consume. Hello weight loss!

But that’s not all. If you do more sports – and thus build more muscles – your basal metabolic rate also increases because the muscle mass needs more energy to maintain than fat. So it’s easy to see why exercise is such an important component in any attempt to lose weight.

4. Lack of sleep = stress

A 2011 study found that people who slept six to eight hours a night had a greater chance of achieving their weight loss goals than people who slept less or more.

It was also found that less stress was associated with greater weight loss success, especially when combined with six to eight hours of sleep.

Sleep has all kinds of miraculous effects on our bodies. It can help us fight cravings and stabilize our insulin levels.

Excess insulin makes you hungry and prompts the body to store more calories than fat. So you want to make sure that you are as insulin sensitive as possible.

One study forced 11 men to sleep only four hours for six nights. After that, her body’s ability to lower blood sugar decreased by 40 percent.

Poor sleep also slows down your metabolism, increases your caloric intake and increases your appetite.

Anything we can do to promote a much better night’s sleep will result in better fat burning.

advertisement