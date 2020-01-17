advertisement

YouPorn offered Meghan Markle a job after it was announced that she and Prince Harry would step down as senior members of the royal family and become financially independent.

The couple made the announcement that split public opinion earlier this month. While some people are happy that they have decided to give priority to their family life, others have accused the royal couple of turning their backs on the institution.

Even more have been wondering how they will fund their future lifestyle – despite the fact that Meghan was a hugely successful actor before they even met Harry – but these people don’t seem to have to worry because the adult website has a solution for them.

That’s right, YouPorn wants the Duchess of Sussex to monitor her “philanthropic efforts” to get her new life going outside of the royal family.

In an open letter to Meghan, the Vice President of YouPorn Charlie Hughes wrote, according to Metro:

At YouPorn, we’re always looking for ways to give something back, but face the challenge of being judged by companies and organizations that don’t accept funds from our industry.

You have proven to be someone who develops creative solutions and interesting opportunities to make the world a better place, even in the face of outdated policies and mindsets. For this reason, they fit perfectly into the position!

At YouPorn, we’ve followed MEGXIT’s news closely and welcome your efforts to shape your own life outside the Royal Palace.

We know that there are many interesting opportunities you deserve, but we would like to offer you the unique position of Director for Special Initiatives to assist you in YouPorn’s philanthropic efforts.

Meghan and Harry announced on their shared Instagram page @sussexroyal that they would step down from their royal duties.

In the joint statement, the couple said that they would continue to fully support the queen as it divided its time between the UK and North America.

Buckingham Palace later replied with a statement: “Talks with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated questions that will take time to process. “

Since then, the Queen has arranged a trial period for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to split their time between Britain and Canada.

Kudos to them and we wish them all the best for their new trip – and Meghan will definitely not be working at YouPorn.

But it was worth a try, Charlie.

