advertisement

ATLANTA – All-Star Trae Young had 39 points and a career high of 18 assists to take the Atlanta Hawks past Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 127-117 on Thursday night and prolong the problems of the 76s.

Simmons scored 31 points to lead Philadelphia. Shake Milton had a career high of 27 points – 14 more than his previous high – but it wasn’t enough to improve the 76s’ bad road record. Philadelphia, 22-2 at home, dropped to 9-16 in away games.

John Collins had 17 points and 20 rebounds for Atlanta.

advertisement

The 76ers, who started Indiana night fifth in the Eastern Conference, had their last lead at 21-20 against the Hawks, who are the last in the conference.

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown ended the finale with a break after Young’s 3-pointer led Atlanta 106-104. Still apparently unsatisfied with his team’s defense, Brown called for another break, about a minute later, after Young’s Floater had extended the lead to 14 points at 108-94 after a 9-0 run.

After the 76ers scored seven direct points, Young put the 3-pointer from Cam Reddish with his 18th assist for a lead of 115-101.

Philadelphia reduced the Atlanta lead to 121-116 before Vince Carter, who had 14 points, sank two free throws to increase the lead to seven points.

Milton scored three baskets in a row for Philadelphia, including two threes, at the end of the first half, reducing Atlanta’s lead to 69:67.

Young ended the first half with four free throws after being fouled by Tobias Harris and increased to 74-67 during the break. Harris was called up for a technical foul before Brown asked for a time-out to challenge a coach’s challenge over the call that Young shot a 3-pointer during the foul.

Brown protested when it became known that the challenge was not possible since Young had already made a free throw. Brown was also called for a technical foul.

Atlanta extended the lead to 90-77 on Kevin Huerter’s 3-pointer in the middle of the third quarter.

Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce and his assistants wore Kobe Bryant’s Nike shoes during the game as a tribute to the retired Los Angeles Lakers who were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

TIP-INS

76ers: Joel Embid had 21 points and 14 rebounds. Tobias Harris had 21 points and nine rebounds. … Milton had 16 points in the first half, surpassing his previous career high – 13 – for a full game. … Simmons (mild upper respiratory disease) was cleared after warming up before the game.

NEXT

The 76s continue their four-game journey in Boston on Saturday.

advertisement