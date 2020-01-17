advertisement

Opio controls the ball Friday against Tooro United FC. (PHOTO / KCCA FC)

Uganda Premier League

KCCA FC 1-0 Tooro United FC

StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Friday, 17-01-2020

LUGOGO – Friday afternoon, KCCA FC returned to victory by beating Tooro United FC 1-0 at StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.

Surprisingly, it was the lesser-known Opio Sunday that saved the day for the Kasasiros.

The 17-year-old who started his first game for the senior team took advantage of Tooro’s inability to erase their lines following a corner kick by Hassan Musana, pushing the ball into the back of the net.

It was his first goal for KCCA FC and a goal so important that he put the team up for the title when they are only four points behind leader Vipers SC.

The Kasasiros have 38 points in 18 games.

KCCA FC Academy again

KCCA FC are known for giving young players a chance and their head coach Mike Mutebi is adamant that they will keep the same winner.

A few years ago, they introduced characters like Allan Okello, Julius Poloto and Mustafa Kizza to the world, some of the players who were an integral part of their recent success.

On Friday, they started with seven graduates of the academy and despite an exhausting meeting, they finally got the job done.

In the opening trade, Sunday rocked the crossbar after being installed by Herbert Achai outside the area.

At 17 minutes, the youngster would make a good introduction to the Ugandan football fraternity.

After Tooro failed to face a corner kick from Hassan Musana, Sunday took full advantage of a race to bring the opener home.

In the remainder of the first half, KCCA struggled to create clear opportunities and resorted to half the odds in trying to withdraw.

Musana sent a free kick to a promising position before a hard blow by Sadat Anaku on a pass from Steven Sserwadda was knocked down by Chrispas Kusima in the goal of Tooro.

Revita then went to another corner of Musana a few moments before the shooting of Gift Ali from a distance was directly directed at Kusima.

Towards the end of the first half, Mike Mutyaba forced Kusima to a low stop as he pressed a shot from the left foot from a tight angle.

In the second half, substitute Erisa Ssekisambu tried her luck from a distance through Kusima equalized the effort before Opio’s shot was blocked by Farouk Katongole.

Towards the end of the match, the man of the possible match-John Revita tried to steal the Opio headlines with a little fantasy, but he went straight to the alert Kusima.

Ultimately, the Kasasiros would retain what could in turn prove to be a vital victory in the title.

Troubled tooro realizes

Tooro United FC have been struggling since the start of the season.

From their resigning head coaches to players refusing to train, nothing can sum up the problems with the club.

Friday’s game was delayed by almost 20 minutes because car dealerships were unable to produce licenses for their players.

The general speech in preparation was how much they were going to concede at the end of the 90 minutes, but the players had nothing on the field.

Muhammad Kiseka’s team was brilliant at the back and also created their own chances at the other end.

Isa Mubiru completed a brilliant run on the left but after defeating two defenders, he could not provide a revealing cross for the attackers to feed on.

Yafessi Mubiru then saw an effort linked to the goal blocked by Revita before the substitute James Kasibante just goes to a center of Davis Ssali.

Car dealers tried to push late for an equalizer, but were systematically disappointed with their penetration into the last third and their poor finish.

Charles Musige fired weakly at Malyamungu before Kasibante blazed at a center by Denis Mugerwa.

Within overtime, Faizo Ssekyanzi headed anxiously over a corner from Kasibante to Qhat which would turn out to be their last goal attempt.

Friday’s loss means he remains second in the background with 15 points in 18 games.

The other matches played on Friday

-Police FC 1-0 Kyetume FC

-Vipers SC 0-1 Villa SC

