The BBC Sound of survey is an annual overview of the most popular emerging acts on the music scene.

Previous title winners are Ellie Goulding, Adele, Michael Kiwanuka and Sam Smith.

Now, the winner of this year’s poll has been revealed as British-Jamaican soul singer Celeste – who will also receive the BRising “ Rising Star ” award next month.

“I am really very happy,” she said. It’s as if all the work that has taken place throughout the year is not invisible. I can’t wait to see what the rest of the year will look like.

“I’m so thrilled and so excited. I can’t wait. I could never have predicted half the things that have happened … I am so grateful for every opportunity I have had so far and I can’t wait to see what 2020 will bring. “

Celeste released a compilation album in December, but has yet to release a studio album.

It beat the competition from the English group Easy Life, which was a finalist, while the young alt-rock musician Yungblud came third.

The only Irish actor on the shortlist this year was the Dublin group Inhaler, which ranked 5th in the poll.

