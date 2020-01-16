advertisement

CBS / Fox / NBC

Fox’s “9-1-1” spinoff “Lone Star”, led by Rob Lowe, premiered on Sunday, January 19. This is the latest in a long line of TV shows that are offshoots of other comedies or dramas. TheWrap has put together 24 ongoing spin-offs, including Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” franchise, “Big Bang Theorys” little brother “Young Sheldon” and “The Simpsons” (remembering that Fox’s long-standing cartoon series is one) spinoff , right?) Click through our gallery to see them all.

CBS

Show: “FBI: Most Wanted”

Network: CBS

Premiere date: January 7th 2020

Parent series: “FBI” (from 2018)

CBS wanted more of Dick Wolf’s version of the FBI, with this show focusing on a high-stakes drama that focused on the Fugitive Task Force that tracks down and captures the notorious criminals on the office’s Most Wanted list.

CBS

Show: “Young Sheldon”

Network: CBS

Premiere date: September 25, 2017

Parent series: “The Big Bang Theory” (2007-2019)

This show follows a young Sheldon Cooper (played by Jim Parsons in “The Big Bang Theory”) who becomes the man you know and love from CBS ‘very successful, now ending sitcom.

ABC

Show: “The Conners”

Net: ABC

Premiere date: October 16, 2018

Parents series: “Roseanne” (original run: 1988-1997; revival run: 2018)

OK, that’s technically still “Roseanne”, just without Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr) – but it still counts

NBC

Show: “Chicago P.D.”

Net: NBC

Premiere date: January 8, 2014

Parent series: “Chicago Fire” (since 2012)

Dick Wolf initially expanded his “Chicago” universe from the fire station to the police station.

NBC

Show: “Chicago Med”

Net: NBC

Premiere date: November 17, 2015

Parent series: “Chicago Fire” (since 2012)

After Wolf added the PD, he got the MDs.

NBC

Show: “Law & Order: Unit for Special Victims”

Net: NBC

Premiere date: September 20, 1999

Parent series: “Law & Order” (1990-2010)

The only remaining “Law & Order” spin-off and by far the most successful as it is currently broadcasting its 21st season.

ABC

Show: “Station 19”

Net: ABC

Premiere date: March 22, 2018

Parent series: “Grey’s Anatomy” (present in 2005)

Shonda Rhimes expanded Shondaland as it branched from the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle to the city’s Fire Station 19.

CBS

Show: “NCIS: Los Angeles”

Network: CBS

Premiere date: September 22, 2009

Parent series: “NCIS”

The history of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service moves into the city of angels.

CBS

Show: “NCIS: New Orleans”

Network: CBS

Premiere date: September 23, 2014

Parent series: “NCIS” (since 2003)

Then it went down to the Big Easy.

freeform

Show: “grown up”

Mesh: free form

Premiere date: January 3rd, 2018

Parents series: “black-ish” (2014 present)

Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) went to college from the ABC sitcom “black-ish” – and her own show on Freeform.

ABC

Show: “mixed-ish”

Net: ABC

Premiere date: September 24, 2019

Parents series: “black-ish” (2014 present)

In this prequel spin-off, a young Rainbow Johnson (played by Tracee Ellis Ross on “black-ish”) tells how she grew up in a mixed family in the 80s.

freeform

Show: “Good Trouble”

Mesh: free form

Premiere date: January 8, 2019

Parent series: “The Fosters” (2013-2018)

This spin-off follows Callie and Mariana – from “The Fosters” – as they set off to begin their young adult life in Los Angeles.

The CW

Show: “The Flash”

Net: The CW

Premiere date: October 07, 2014

Parent series: “Pfeil” (since 2012)

“The Flash” was the second show in “The CW’s Arrowverse”, after “Arrow” of course, and used the parent series to introduce the main character Flash / Barry Allen.

The CW

Show: “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”

Net: The CW

Premiere date: January 21, 2016

Parents series: “Arrow” (2012 present) and “The Flash” (2014 present)

This spin-off series combines characters that were featured in both “Arrow” and “The Flash”. Technically speaking, it is a two-tone range from The CW for fans of the superhero series.

The CW

Show: “Legacies”

Net: The CW

Premiere date: October 25, 2018

Parent series: “The Vampire Diaries” (2009-2017) and “The Originals” (2013-2018)

The CW will never let you down when it comes to adding more vampire shows as the others end.

AMC

Show: “Fear the Walking Dead”

Network: AMC

Premiere date: August 23, 2015

Parents series: “The Walking Dead” (since 2010)

AMC has decided to prequel its zombie apocalypse drama to show you how this whole zombie apocalypse started.

AMC

Show: “Better call Saul”

Network: AMC

Premiere date: February 8th, 2015

Parent series: “Breaking Bad” (2008-2013)

Another AMC spinoff prequel that shows you how Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) came about – who was once James McGill.

CBS All Access

Show: “The good fight”

Network: CBS All Access

Premiere date: February 19, 2017

Parents series: “The good woman” (2009-2016)

CBS All Access was done right by “Good Wife” fans when it continued the story with “The Good Fight”.

FX

Show: “Mayans MC”

Net: FX

Premiere date: September 4th, 2018

Parent line: “Sons of Anarchy” (2008-2014)

This FX series takes place in the same universe as “Sons of Anarchy” in a post-Jax Teller world and follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (J.D. Pardo).

ABC

Show: “trained”

Net: ABC

Premiere date: January 9, 2019

Parents series: “The Goldbergs” (2013 present)

AJ Michalka’s Lainey Lewis left “The Goldbergs” and the 80s for her own series, set in the 90s.

CBS

Show: “NCIS”

Network: CBS

Premiere date: September 23, 2003

Parent series: “JAG” (1995-2005)

“NCIS”, from which several spin-off series have emerged, is actually a spin-off. But it’s been so long since we didn’t blame you if you didn’t know that it was an offshoot of “JAG”.

Netflix

Show: “Narcos: Mexico”

Net: Netflix

Premiere date: November 16, 2018

Parent series: “Narcos” (2015-2017)

“Narcos,” but do it Mexico.

CBS All Access

Show: “Star Trek: Discovery”

Network: CBS All Access

Premiere date: September 24, 2017

Parent series: Pretty much all “Star Trek” TV series that appeared before that

“Discovery” is one of many, many “Star Trek” spinoffs, but the only one that is currently broadcast live.

Fox

Show: “The Simpsons”

Net: fox

Premiere date: December 17th 1989

Parent series: “The Tracey Ullman Show” (1987-1990)

Probably the most successful spin-off series ever.

The CW

But wait, there’s more: While they haven’t had their premiere yet, the upcoming spin-off series include “Katy Keene” (a spin-off from The CWs “Riverdale”), “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” (self-explanatory) and Netflix’s “Medical” Police “(set in the universe of Adult Swims” Childrens Hospital “) and” Star Trek: Picard “, in which Patrick Stewart will repeat his role for his own show on Picard.

