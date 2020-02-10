advertisement

ATLANTA – Trae Young was disappointed that the Atlanta Hawks regulated New York in the first extension and took a big lead. So he took the ball repeatedly and dared the Knicks to dirty it.

“If you had that lead late in the game and you feel we should win in regulation and then send it into extra time, the momentum will be wasted,” said Young. “It took a lot of energy, but we found a way to keep fighting, shooting, and stopping on the defensive.”

advertisement

Young had 48 points and 13 assists, John Collins added 32 points and 16 rebounds, and the Hawks defeated the New Yorkers by 140-135 in two overtime hours on Sunday night.

It was the ninth time Young has scored at least 40 goals this season, the second best in the NBA. The first-time all-star hit all 16 of his free-throw attempts and knocked over six 3-pointers.

Julius Randle ended the tournament with 35 points and 18 rebounds and Reggie Bullock scored 21 points for New York. The Knicks played their third game in four nights, falling back to 17-37 after losing to them in the fourth game at 16. They ran at eight in the first overtime hours before leaving the Hawks behind.

“We fought extremely hard. I’m proud of my boys, “said Randle before adding,” a game we think we should have won. Let it slide away. “

Young, who forced a draw with two free throws at the end of the first extra time, hit two free throws in a row to give the Hawks, who started the night with the second worst record in the Eastern Conference, a 130-point win. 128 lead early in the second extension. Atlanta called timeout after 13 seconds and Young followed with two more free throws to score 138-133.

“It’s not difficult if you practice it as hard as I do,” he said. “I actually feel like I should shoot a better free throw percentage this year (than 85.1). All it takes is concentration and practice. “

Young scored two free throws and scored 116 after 30 seconds, but he and Randle both missed the runners’ last possession of the two teams to force overtime.

The Knicks were 15 points ahead of Bobby Portis’ pull-up jumper at the start of the second round. New York ended the half with a 63: 61 lead.

“We got a little conservative when we got a head start,” said New York interim coach Mike Miller.

Collins said the Hawks, who are second worst on the defensive, need to focus better if they have a head start and don’t let the opponents hit so easily. They came out too flat to start overtime.

“We didn’t really hit first,” said Collins. “We let them meet first, so to speak. I think we did the opposite in the second overtime. Hopefully we don’t need two hours of overtime to get tighter next time. “

TIP-INS

Knicks: F Maurice Harkless, who was taken over by the Los Angeles Clippers last Thursday, had an illness and missed his second game in a row. Randle had his fifth 30-point game this season, his first with the team. … Wayne Ellington made the most of his last rotation spin, scoring 17, 12 and 15 points in the last three games. … New York beat the Hawks at home 143: 120 when the teams met on December 17th. This was the club’s greatest offensive performance since November 11, 1980. Rookie RJ Barrett scored 27 points against 10-on-13 in this game. This time he had five points.

Hawks; Young (right ankle bruise) and Hunter (left ankle sprain) were on the pre-game injury list. C Clint Capela (bruise on the right heel), DeAndre ’Bembry (neuritis on the right hand), F Cam Reddish (concussion) and F-C Skal Labissiere (cartilage on the left knee) had failed.

HOT EARLY

Randle, with his 22nd double-double this season, and Collins both scored 20 goals in the first half. Randle had 10 rebounds. Collins had six.

HE IS HERE

Capela, who was taken over from Houston last Wednesday, wants to make his Atlanta debut as soon as the all-star break ends on February 20. However, coach Lloyd Pierce said the team would not rush him. Atlanta wants him to be healthy before he plays.

Either way, Capela is looking forward to playing with Young after spending so much of his career with Rockets star James Harden.

“(Young) brings a lot of rhythm to the offensive,” said Capela. “It is definitely the way I like to play. We should definitely be able to do something together.”

Capela was not so surprised by the deal because “this is what Houston is doing,” he said.

“I know that only I and James have been left since I got there,” said Capela. “I was ready for it. I felt more like a beginner in my six years there. Here I feel like a veterinarian. “

NEXT

Knicks: hosts Washington on Wednesday.

Hawks: In Orlando on Monday.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and others over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

advertisement