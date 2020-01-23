advertisement

Columbia, SC (WOLO) – According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), there is a viral video in the social media app TikTok in which young people claim to be copying, which can have dangerous consequences.

In the meantime, several incidents have emerged in which adolescents are reported to have mimicked the dangerous virus video with the so-called “Outlet Challenge”, in which firefighters are asked to warn parents and caretakers and to ask adolescents not to participate in the activity.

The “Outlet Challenge” video shows viewers partially plugging a cell phone charger into an outlet while pushing a penny along the wall to drop it onto the exposed pens. Firefighters say this can have dangerous consequences, including sparks, damage to the electrical system, and in some cases, even fire, injury, or electric shock.

Lorraine Carli, president of the National Fire Protection Association for Public Relations, made a brief statement with concern about the potential dangerous challenge, saying:

“Electricity is omnipresent in our lives, so we often take its power and potential for granted,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of public relations and advocacy at NFPA. “This video challenge reinforces that electricity can cause serious harm if used improperly. We hope to disclose the real dangers of this activity so that we can prevent others from being harmed.”

NFPA has released a list of resources designed to help teenagers who are using the app or have identified some of the recent challenges, better identify a potential risk, and make more informed decisions that will hopefully help them avoid using the app , According to firefighters, this can also serve as a guide for parents, caretakers, and fire departments to conduct open conversations with young adults and encourage them not to harm themselves or others.

