A group of students encouraged the rest of their school to donate food and toiletries to a homeless center after their own inspirational visit to 10 Downing Street.

Students from the Bemrose School at Uttoxeter New Road went to the home of the British prime ministers just before Theresa May retired.

Downing Street officials talked to the Derby youth about having a bigger voice and using it to transform communities and change lives.

As a result, six of the students decided to organize a food drive for the Padley Center on Becket Street, and gave assemblies to the rest of the school to ask for their support.

They were inundated with donations of dried and canned food, sanitary products and selection boxes, as well as cash donations that were used to purchase additional items.

Social Studies Learning Director Kirsty Colburn-Hayes said, “When we were on Downing Street, the staff explained how young people have the power to have a bigger voice and how Greta Thunberg is the one perfect example.

“When we returned to school, we discussed the different ways young people can make their voices heard and the causes they thought were important to deal with.

“One group made excellent presentations to the rest of the school about how it is unacceptable for some people to live on the street and challenged their classmates to join them to make a difference.

“I am so proud of them all – we were able to deliver four huge bags and several boxes of items to the Padley Center which we know will have made a huge difference to the people who really need support.

“What is particularly comforting is that Bemrose is a downtown school in a disadvantaged neighborhood, and some of our families can even rely on the food banks themselves, so having such a big response was overwhelming.”

Grade 13 students Anpulmoli Vinastan-Jesuthasan and Kaycee Mainwairing-Blood and grade 11 students Musa Rashid, Bilal Ali, Muhammed Junaid and Nafis Shaikh organized the food drive.

The six students are now participating in the WE Charity initiative, a global citizenship program that encourages compassion among young people and gives them the tools to effect transformative social change.

Youth who sign up for the program and do local and global action on any social justice issue they choose will win tickets to the WE Day event at the Wembley Arena.

Previous speakers at the event include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, actress Kate Winslet and Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani activist and the youngest Nobel laureate.

