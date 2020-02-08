advertisement

A choir that gives deaf children the opportunity to practice their love of music by performing in sign language was invited to launch an event on equality and diversity.

The children, who attend the Royal School for the Deaf Derby, at Ashbourne Road, performed at the University of Derby to kick off disability month.

The event took place in the atrium of the University of Kedleston Road site and followed an introduction by Paula Holt, Vice Chancellor and Dean of Health and Human Services.

After the performance of the choir, a workshop was organized so that the public could learn to say a few simple greetings and present themselves in British Sign Language (BSL).

Helen Shepherd, Chief Teacher, said, “The choir really enjoyed the show and it was especially nice for them to see people learning BSL – even a simple greeting can mean a lot to a deaf person.

“The work the university has done to celebrate, recognize and support people with disabilities is excellent and we were delighted to be a part of it.

“Although our students are deaf, they are passionate creators of music and deafness is certainly not an obstacle to the creation or appreciation of music.

“You can appreciate musicality in a multitude of ways, through vibrations, gestures, body movements, rhythms and even by reading music on the printed page.”

Diversity Month also featured several training courses and awareness workshops for university staff on dementia, autism and BSL and deafness and staff role models for disability were featured in the monthly newsletter .

The university’s Sunflower campaign was also launched during the event. On the basis of a similar initiative led by Sainsburys and Marks and Spencer, staff, students and visitors are invited to wear a sunflower badge to inform those around them that they have a hidden handicap.

This ensures that they will not be challenged when using accessible elevators, parking lots, gates and toilets and the front line staff of the university have all received training throughout the countryside.

Ms. Shepherd added: “Although our children are united in hearing loss, many have other disabilities as well and we applaud any program that makes life easier for those who have no visible problems but who still have need support. “

