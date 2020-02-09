advertisement

Two young men were seriously injured following an assault in Derby town center this weekend.

The incident took place in Cheapside at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, February 8.

A 20-year-old man fractured his head. He told police that he did not remember the details of what had happened.

Her friend, also 20, remains unconscious in the hospital with facial injuries.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: “The street is said to have been busy at this time on a Saturday morning and we urge witnesses to come forward and help us identify what happened to these men.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should contact Derbyshire police via the social media below or by calling 101, quoting the reference number 20 * 075931.

• Facebook – send a private message to / DerbyshireConstabulary

• Twitter – direct message to the contact center on @DerPolContact

• Website – fill out the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

