A Burton social worker sent a loving text to his mother and made a large donation to a charity before committing suicide, according to an investigation.

Josef Duncan-Williamson, 23, affectionately nicknamed “Jo” by his family, disappeared on September 19 and was found hanged in the city’s Washlands the next day.

Today, an investigation into his death, held yesterday January 22, revealed that he purchased a suit and shirt and made a cash donation of £ 400 to a charity before his death.

Mr. Duncan-Williamson, who had a history of depression and self-harm, first raised concern with a text to his mom, Gail Duncan, who said, “Mom, the battery is dead. I’ll be soon at home. I love you, “followed by kisses.

Thinking that the text was “out of character,” Ms. Duncan contacted a friend he should meet.

They told her that the meeting had not taken place – and that was when she called the police, the hearing was announced.

DS Alison Barker, of Staffordshire police, said during the investigation: “I coordinated a search with various search teams and we used the helicopter.

“We knew his phone was triangulating in the Washlands area and we focused on that area.

“We did financial checks and found out that he bought the suit he was in and we went to a charity store, where he made a large donation.

“My colleague found Jo’s body around 12:30 pm.”

Duncan-Williamson, who lived in Ashby Road, has been described as a “kind and generous person.”

His mother said the gift was “typical” of him.

Coroner’s officer Steven Finney said: “He was not taking any medicine, but he was smoking cannabis and there were suggestions that he had hurt himself by cutting and burning himself in the past.

“He also had a history of depression.”

A toxicologist has discovered that Mr. Duncan-Williamson’s blood contains 147 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood, which is 67 mg more than the legal limit for the consumption of alcohol for blood.

Chemicals were also found in his blood, suggesting that he may have used cannabis, but the toxicologist said it was “impossible to determine if it was long-term or if it was recent; and if that would have had an effect. “

Coroner Emma Serrano said, “The preparations he made, like the final text message, make me believe that he intended to kill himself.

“I am pleased, after hearing the police testimony, that the cause of death was the hanging.

“He looks like an adorable man. I’m really sorry.”

If you have been affected by issues discussed in this story, call the Samaritans toll-free at 116 123 at any time.

