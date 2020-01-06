advertisement

Everton has been without a win at Anfield since 1999After being beaten 1-0 by a young Liverpool team last night in the third round of the FA Cup. Carlo Ancelotti scored a strong winner for the drive through Stanley Park, but the extent of the task to be accomplished at Goodison was revealed when a vastly changed home team had to record comfortable winners – a miracle goal in the second half for the 18-year-old Curtis Jones proves the difference, Elsewhere, Lucas Moura made Tottenham storm to Liverpool in the fourth round after his header hit Jose Mourinho’s side 1-1 Draw at Championship Middlesbrough, Among the other matches of the day, Chelsea defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, Derby County defeated 10-man Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park and West Ham won 2-0 at Gillingham. The fourth round draw will take place this evening at 7:35 p.m. (BBC One) before the duel between Arsenal and Leeds in the Emirates.

Borris-Ileigh faced a 1:21 to 1:14 win over St Thomas in Limerick yesterday afternoon. The Tipperary Champions led their colleagues in Galway by two points in the last minute of regular time. before county star Brendan Maher weaved his magic and pulled his page free – The 31-year-old ends the game with 0-10 to his name. Borris-Ileigh has been in the first All Ireland final since 1987 – their only success – and defending champion Ballyhale Shamrocks is now between them and a second title. Henry Shefflin’s side had to work for their victory against Ulster champion Slaughtneil yesterday afternoon, who won 2:24 against 2:19 after showing a robust performance in Newry. meanwhile Corofin offers by a third All-Ireland football titles on the go after beating Nemo Rangers 1: 10-0: 7 on Saturday. They meet Kilcoo in the final after the defense team defeated Dublin’s Ballyboden St Enda 2-8 to 0:11.

