ATLANTA – Trae Young had to sit down a few times when asked about the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

It wasn’t easy for Young, who was supervised by Bryant and had a special relationship with the 13-year-old girl of the former NBA star, nicknamed Gigi.

“In one of the last conversations we had, he just told me how much he saw my game progress and he was just happy for me,” said Young between the breaks. “He said how proud he was of me and how he wanted me to continue to be a role model for children and for Gigi and all children who take care of me to inspire these children and continue to play my heart out.”

Young had 45 points and 14 assists in an emotional game for the first time All-Star, and the Atlanta Hawks defeated Washington Wizards 152-133 on Sunday evening.

Young looked up at the rafters several times to honor Bryant, his mentor and favorite NBA player, who died earlier in the day in a helicopter accident. Young wore a # 8 jersey to greet Bryant in the first few seconds of the game and also covered his shoes with a heartfelt tribute.

The Hawks, who have had a tough season as the worst team in the Eastern Conference, lost three out of four before going into a season with a high score. De’Andre Hunter ended the season with 25 points, Kevin Huerter with 18 and John Collins with 16 points, but this game belonged to Young, who had exceeded 40 points for the eighth time this season and finished second in the NBA.

Bradley Beal scored 40 for the wizards, which fell to 15-30.

Young was outstanding in the first half, scoring 21 points, spreading 10 assists and hitting a half-court summer beater.

Young has said regularly in his first two NBA seasons that Bryant helped develop his career and was his favorite player when he grew up in Oklahoma. Young was proud that Gianna Bryant, who also died in the crash, was one of his biggest fans.

She came to two Hawks games this season and met with Young. Their relationship started when Kobe asked Bryant Young who was training him and asked Alex Bazzell to work with Gigi as well.

“She told me how much she loved watching me play,” said Young. “She was a big fan of mine.”

Atlanta started the third quarter with a 22: 5 run and led in the 7:23 win with 100: 77 when Collins dipped on Young’s Alley-oop pass. The lead swelled to 25 at Young’s 3 less than a minute later.

The Hawks took their first two-digit lead late in the second when Huerter stole an inbounds pass and hit a layup. Atlanta was 78-72 at halftime.

The wizards drew within 17 at the end of the third round when Troy Brown Jr. landed in a 42-foot foot buzzer.

“Trae, he’s a problem,” said Scott Brooks, Washington coach. “He’s a handful. He’s an all-star for the right reasons. He’s hard to protect. He took his pictures and got the boys to do it.”

TIP-INS

Wizards: Reserve G Isaac Bonga left late in the second quarter after Young dipped for a loose ball and landed on his head, banging Bonga’s jaw on the floor. Bonga was led off the court by sneakers and held a towel against his bloody mouth. Washington excluded him with a broken tooth for the second half. … Reserve G Jordan McRae retired in late third place with a leg injury.

Hawks: Reserve G DeAndre Bembry had to pause for a third game in a row and his second in a row with an inflamed right hand.

KOBE! KOBE! KOBE!

Almost everyone in the arena stood still for a moment before the game to honor Bryant, the 18-year-old retired All-Star and five-time NBA champion. The crowd then went on to sing “Kobe! Kobe! Kobe! “With his picture shown on the video card.

During the national anthem, Vince Carter, who turned 43 on Sunday and played against and with Bryant’s Lakers in national teams during his decade-long career, wiped away tears.

“Talks have tended to change and have been friendlier, especially in his last year,” said Carter after the game. “He was a lot of fun and we were still laughing and joking.”

MORE BRYANT

Young, wearing number 11, had a Hawks No. 8 shirt on to honor Bryant and both teams agreed to nod Bryant at the start. Young reached for the top of the opening and intentionally turned the ball over after eight seconds. The wizards followed with a 24 second injury. The crowd cheered both times when the teams confirmed Bryant’s shirt numbers 8 and 24 throughout his career. After the Hawks took a break, Young switched back to his regular jersey.

Young hugged his mother before the game and got some advice to remember what it was like to meet Bryant for the first time as a student in one of his summer camps.

“She just told me to play my heart out,” said Young. “He will always take care of me and move for me. Just to go out and play for him, to play my heart out and I did that tonight.”

NEXT

Wizard: Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Hawks: Tuesday in Toronto.

