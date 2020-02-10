advertisement

GAROWE, Somalia – At first glance, the desert locusts in this arid area in northern Somalia look less threatening than the swarms with billions of members that have hit East Africa in the worst outbreak in 70 years.

But their time will come.

advertisement

Small and wingless, the young grasshoppers are the next wave of the outbreak that threatens more than 10 million people in the region with a severe hunger crisis.

And they grow up in one of the most inaccessible places in the world. Large parts of Somalia south of this semi-autonomous region of Puntland are threatened or detained by the al-Qaeda-related al-Shabab extremist group. This makes spraying the grasshoppers from the air difficult or impossible, which experts say is the only effective control.

Somalia has declared the outbreak a national emergency. There is potential across the region to be “the most devastating grasshopper plague in one of our vivid memories if we don’t solve the problem faster than we do now,” said United Nations humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock.

Young desert grasshoppers that have no wings yet cover the ground in the desert near Garowe in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland in Somalia on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (Ben Curtis / AP Photo) Young desert grasshoppers that have no wings yet cover grown wings the soil in the desert near Garowe in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland in Somalia on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (Ben Curtis / AP Photo) Sprayers demonstrate their work on the thorny bushes in the desert. This is the breeding ground for grasshoppers a delegation of Somali ministerial officials and experts from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in the desert near Garowe in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland in Somalia on Tuesday 4 February. 2020. (Ben Curtis / AP Photo)

While an armed Somali policeman stood by, experts went through the dry with the young grasshoppers on Thursday, explaining the threat that threatens when the world is not acting.

“The world needs to know that it all starts here,” said Alberto Trillo Barca, a spokesman for the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization. “Over the next three or four weeks, these nymphs, as we call them, will develop wings.”

Then they are supposed to fly to neighboring Kenya and Ethiopia, where a handful of aircraft that spray pesticides can only do so much if such swarms arrive again and again.

Climate experts indicated that unusually heavy rains, supported by a strong cyclone off Somalia in December, were a major factor in the outbreak. The grasshoppers were brought in by the storm winds from the Arabian Peninsula and parts behind it and now feed on Somalia’s fresh vegetation.

Expecting more rain in the region in the coming weeks, the number of locusts, if not controlled, could increase up to 500 times by June if drier weather is expected.

But this drier weather isn’t necessarily the answer, said Dominique Burgeon, FAO’s emergency and resilience director.

The density of the grasshoppers is now so high that even normal moisture can lead to another generation, he said.

“We cannot believe in Mother Nature to solve it,” he said.

Without enough spray to stop the swarms, the already worrying outbreak could turn into a plague. “And if you have a plague, it takes years to control it,” he said.

With this in mind, some masked workers with white protective suits and pesticide containers stood on their backs in the camel-ridden Somali desert, spraying the thousands of grasshoppers clinging to thorny bushes.

The changing climate of the world carries the risk that more cyclones from the warming Indian Ocean will enter East Africa, climate experts say. This increases the likelihood of further grasshopper outbreaks.

The “kind of new normal,” said Burgeon.

And that means that in parts of West Africa and the Middle East, experts say that Kenya, Ethiopia, and other East African countries where such outbreaks are rare and largely unprepared may join the “front countries”. In these countries, there are well-trained surveillance and prevention systems for more frequent grasshopper outbreaks.

The FAO has asked international donors to immediately deploy $ 76 million to fight this outbreak. So far, $ 19 million are in hand, said Burgeon.

“The biggest challenge is the extent of the breeding, as you can see all around us,” said Barca. These grasshoppers, he said, will migrate to southern Somalia and parts of Kenya and Ethiopia, just as the crops sprout there.

“If there are large amounts of grasshoppers at this time, it will have a devastating effect on the harvest,” said Burgeon.

Other East African countries, including South Sudan, Eritrea and Djibouti, are also at risk, said Burgeon. Millions of people in some of these regions face hunger after the civil war or more general challenges like poverty.

Martin Owor, the country’s disaster preparedness commissioner, said that grasshoppers arrived in Uganda on Sunday and reached a village near the Kenyan border.

The swarm spotted in the Amudat district was “definitely big,” and the prime minister was supposed to hold an evening emergency meeting on the first major grasshopper outbreak in Uganda since the 1960s, Owor said.

Here in rural Somalia, where around 50 percent of people depend on animals for their livelihood, the grasshoppers eat the pasture. The animals are becoming weaker, their milk is declining, and small children, whose survival depends on the milk, are suffering from an exploding malnutrition, the experts say.

Those who are fighting the grasshopper outbreak could try to negotiate with Somalia’s extremist fighters to enable spraying in rural areas where they are active, Burgeon said. Rescue workers are already there where they can.

In a few weeks, the young grasshoppers will shed their skin, said Keith Cressman, a senior grasshopper prediction officer at the FAO.

“It takes a few days to warm up their wings,” he said. Here are some test flights that are in motion.

The locusts at this stage are light pink and in their most insatiable state, like “very hungry teenagers,” said Cressman. They now know a lot of people in Kenya and Ethiopia.

After about a month, the grasshoppers are fully grown and can reproduce.

Soon after the locusts have copulated and laid eggs, they will die, “but their offspring will hatch,” said Cressman. “And we’re struggling with another generation of grasshoppers, a 20-fold increase.”

By Josphat Kasire and Ben Curtis

advertisement